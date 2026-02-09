$43.140.00
February 8, 07:59 PM • 12215 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 27370 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 30709 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 30715 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 30910 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 24493 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 16658 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 12885 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 25075 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 39640 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
312 battles on the front, Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions are the hottest: General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 312 combat engagements over the past day, a third of which occurred in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions. The enemy launched 2 missile and 65 air strikes, using 3960 drones.

312 battles on the front, Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions are the hottest: General Staff map

312 battles took place on the front line yesterday, the hottest spots were in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, which accounted for 104 or a third of the clashes, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on February 9, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 312 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile strikes, using 11 missiles, 65 air strikes, and dropped 148 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 3960 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 2741 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 104 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly on the areas of the settlements of Kolomiytsi, Dnipropetrovsk region; Zelena Dibrova, Barvinivka, Nizhenka, Lyubytske, Vozdvyzhivka, Kopani, Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit an area of personnel concentration and an enemy engineering structure.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, three combat engagements took place yesterday, the enemy launched three air strikes using six guided aerial bombs, carried out 78 shellings, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders eight times, in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Prylipka, and towards Fyholivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, 14 enemy attacks took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions towards Kupyansk, Podoly, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Novoosinove, Nova Kruhliakivka, Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks. They tried to break into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Drobycheve, Serednie, Zarichne, and towards Druzhlyubivka, Stavky, Shyikivka, Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, during yesterday, our defenders stopped 15 attempts by the occupiers to advance towards Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Platonivka, and in the area of Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out one attack in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 32 attacks, near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and towards Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Mykolaipillia, Stepanivka, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 72 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, Myrnohrad, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Toretsk, Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Serhiivka, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Ivanivka, Hryshyne, Novyi Donbas.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks yesterday, in the area of Pryvillia and towards the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Ivanivka, Oleksandhrad.

In the Huliaipole direction, 29 attacks by the occupiers took place - in the areas of Solodke, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, Myrny, Dobropillia, and towards Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the area of Kamianka, Shcherbaky, and towards Lukianivske.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Gulyaypole
Toretsk
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kupiansk