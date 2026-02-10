General Staff on the front situation: 108 combat engagements took place, the enemy used over 3.2 thousand drones

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
08:12 PM • 336 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
05:38 PM • 5682 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
05:08 PM • 11780 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
04:55 PM • 12141 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
03:55 PM • 12420 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 16270 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 21202 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM • 15192 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 23184 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
February 10, 09:19 AM • 17367 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2.9m/s
65%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Enemy attacks caused new power outages in three regions, there are emergency blackouts - energy officialsFebruary 10, 10:38 AM • 8038 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 20185 views
The situation in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions is critical: Zelenskyy held a selector meeting on energy on February 10PhotoFebruary 10, 12:28 PM • 7034 views
The family of a fighter who returned from captivity will be obliged to return payments for his "death"February 10, 12:55 PM • 3968 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 14973 views
Publications
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 15036 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 23182 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 20248 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 38200 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 46053 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Timur Mindich
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Italy
Milan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 19750 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 21506 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 21357 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 47309 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 49153 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
Film

General Staff on the front situation: 108 combat engagements took place, the enemy used over 3.2 thousand drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Over the past day, 108 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 67 air strikes, dropping 192 guided aerial bombs. The occupiers used 3230 kamikaze drones and carried out 2344 shelling attacks.

General Staff on the front situation: 108 combat engagements took place, the enemy used over 3.2 thousand drones

Since the beginning of the day, 108 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy used 3230 kamikaze drones and carried out 2344 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 67 air strikes, dropping 192 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 3230 kamikaze drones and carried out 2344 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the report says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy launched 5 air strikes, dropped 14 aerial bombs, carried out 75 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Prylipka. Ukrainian units repelled three attacks.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped five attacks in the direction of the settlements of Stavky, Drobycheve, Zarichne, Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled five attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Zakitne, Riznykivka, and in the direction of Ozerne. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders nine times near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 30 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Filya, and towards the settlements of Novyi Donbas and Hryshyne. In some locations, battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 33 occupiers and wounded 32; destroyed 63 unmanned aerial vehicles, three quad bikes, six units of automotive equipment, three units of special equipment, three shelters for personnel, and also hit a tank, two artillery systems, 11 units of automotive and two units of special equipment, one cannon, one UAV control point and 16 shelters for enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped two attacks by the occupiers, towards Ivanivka and Zelenyi Hai. Bratske was subjected to an air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 attacks by the occupiers, in the areas of Dobropillia, Huliaipole, Rybne, Luhivske, and in the direction of Zaliznychne. In addition, enemy aircraft launched strikes on the settlements of Hirke, Tersianka, Dolynka, Huliaipilske, and Verkhnia Tersa. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations, but launched air strikes on the settlements of Veselianka, Kamyshivakha, Zaporozhets, Kozatske.

General Staff updates data on Russian losses: almost a thousand occupiers and 33 artillery systems eliminated in a day10.02.26, 08:01 • 18750 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk
Kupiansk