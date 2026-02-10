General Staff on the front situation: 108 combat engagements took place, the enemy used over 3.2 thousand drones

Since the beginning of the day, 108 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy used 3230 kamikaze drones and carried out 2344 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 67 air strikes, dropping 192 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 3230 kamikaze drones and carried out 2344 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the report says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy launched 5 air strikes, dropped 14 aerial bombs, carried out 75 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Prylipka. Ukrainian units repelled three attacks.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped five attacks in the direction of the settlements of Stavky, Drobycheve, Zarichne, Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled five attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Zakitne, Riznykivka, and in the direction of Ozerne. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders nine times near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 30 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Filya, and towards the settlements of Novyi Donbas and Hryshyne. In some locations, battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 33 occupiers and wounded 32; destroyed 63 unmanned aerial vehicles, three quad bikes, six units of automotive equipment, three units of special equipment, three shelters for personnel, and also hit a tank, two artillery systems, 11 units of automotive and two units of special equipment, one cannon, one UAV control point and 16 shelters for enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped two attacks by the occupiers, towards Ivanivka and Zelenyi Hai. Bratske was subjected to an air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 attacks by the occupiers, in the areas of Dobropillia, Huliaipole, Rybne, Luhivske, and in the direction of Zaliznychne. In addition, enemy aircraft launched strikes on the settlements of Hirke, Tersianka, Dolynka, Huliaipilske, and Verkhnia Tersa. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations, but launched air strikes on the settlements of Veselianka, Kamyshivakha, Zaporozhets, Kozatske.

