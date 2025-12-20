General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: over 160 combat engagements on the front line over the past day

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
December 20, 12:12 AM • 11550 views
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
December 19, 11:26 PM • 24100 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
December 19, 10:10 PM • 17754 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 24780 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 34929 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 27878 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 53966 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 38546 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 19903 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 19974 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.3m/s
92%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia attacked Odesa region's port infrastructure: many killed and woundedDecember 19, 09:10 PM • 3528 views
"We will not agree to be controlled by anyone" - Zelenskyy on Putin's statement regarding elections in UkraineDecember 19, 09:32 PM • 5352 views
"I have no intention whatsoever, under any circumstances, of clinging to the presidential chair" - ZelenskyyDecember 19, 10:32 PM • 9274 views
Polish President presented Zelenskyy with a two-volume set of "Documents of the Volyn Crime"12:53 AM • 8212 views
Trump called Operation "Hawk Strike" in Syria a response to the death of US troopsPhoto01:09 AM • 16745 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 53986 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 36237 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 45142 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 40084 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 65556 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Karol Nawrocki
Donald Tusk
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Germany
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 17454 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 64914 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 46409 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 44244 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 50318 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Economist
The Washington Post

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: over 160 combat engagements on the front line over the past day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Over the past day, 165 combat engagements were recorded on the front line, the enemy launched three missile and 55 air strikes. The hottest situation is in the Kostiantynivka, Huliaipole, and Pokrovsk directions.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: over 160 combat engagements on the front line over the past day

Over the past day, December 19, 165 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The enemy launched three missile and 55 air strikes, dropping 150 guided aerial bombs. The hottest situation is in the Kostiantynivka, Huliaipole, and Pokrovsk directions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated 20.12.2025.

Over the past day, 165 combat engagements were recorded

- writes the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched three missile and 55 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 150 guided aerial bombs and using 4 missiles. In addition, they used 4597 kamikaze drones and carried out 3875 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 96 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor launched air strikes with guided bombs on settlements, including Pidhavrylivka, Dnipropetrovsk region; Huliaipole, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaporizhzhia region

- the report says.

It is noted that over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit a military equipment storage facility, two command posts, and another important enemy object.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, eight combat engagements took place over the past day. In addition, the enemy carried out 106 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units ten times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Prylipka, and towards the settlement of Izbytske.

In the Kupiansk direction, six attacks by the occupiers took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the area of Pishchane and towards Petropavlivka, Kupiansk, Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 11 times, trying to advance near the settlement of Shandryholove and towards Drobycheve, Stavky, Novyi Myr, Druzhliubivka, Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, in the areas of Serebrianka, Dronivka, and towards Platonivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops seven times.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 20 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Pleshchiivka, Novopavlivka, Ivanopillia, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 45 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Myrnohrad, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiia, and towards Novopidhorodne, Novyi Shakhove, Svitle, Hryshyne, Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions ten times in the areas of the settlements of Pryvilne, Zlahoda, and towards Rybne, Oleksandrivka, Novyi Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders fourteen times in the area of Huliaipole and towards Dobropillia.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through our defense twice in the area of Prymorske and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions over the past day.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1090 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized an armored combat vehicle, 37 artillery systems, a multiple launch rocket system, 346 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, one unit of special equipment, and 130 units of enemy automotive equipment.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the situation at the front, calling it "difficult" due to the increasing number of Russian troops. He noted that Kupiansk, which he recently visited, remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, despite enemy pressure and problems with missile supplies.

Russian troops advanced in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - DeepState20.12.25, 02:28 • 2364 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kupiansk