General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: over 160 combat engagements on the front line over the past day

Over the past day, December 19, 165 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The enemy launched three missile and 55 air strikes, dropping 150 guided aerial bombs. The hottest situation is in the Kostiantynivka, Huliaipole, and Pokrovsk directions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated 20.12.2025.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched three missile and 55 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 150 guided aerial bombs and using 4 missiles. In addition, they used 4597 kamikaze drones and carried out 3875 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 96 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor launched air strikes with guided bombs on settlements, including Pidhavrylivka, Dnipropetrovsk region; Huliaipole, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaporizhzhia region - the report says.

It is noted that over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit a military equipment storage facility, two command posts, and another important enemy object.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, eight combat engagements took place over the past day. In addition, the enemy carried out 106 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units ten times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Prylipka, and towards the settlement of Izbytske.

In the Kupiansk direction, six attacks by the occupiers took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the area of Pishchane and towards Petropavlivka, Kupiansk, Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 11 times, trying to advance near the settlement of Shandryholove and towards Drobycheve, Stavky, Novyi Myr, Druzhliubivka, Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, in the areas of Serebrianka, Dronivka, and towards Platonivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops seven times.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 20 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Pleshchiivka, Novopavlivka, Ivanopillia, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 45 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Myrnohrad, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiia, and towards Novopidhorodne, Novyi Shakhove, Svitle, Hryshyne, Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions ten times in the areas of the settlements of Pryvilne, Zlahoda, and towards Rybne, Oleksandrivka, Novyi Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders fourteen times in the area of Huliaipole and towards Dobropillia.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through our defense twice in the area of Prymorske and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions over the past day.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear. - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1090 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized an armored combat vehicle, 37 artillery systems, a multiple launch rocket system, 346 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, one unit of special equipment, and 130 units of enemy automotive equipment.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the situation at the front, calling it "difficult" due to the increasing number of Russian troops. He noted that Kupiansk, which he recently visited, remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, despite enemy pressure and problems with missile supplies.

