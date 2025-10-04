General Staff confirmed the hit on an oil refinery in the Leningrad region, the enemy ship "Buyan-M" and equipment, and the command post of the 8th army of the Russian Federation

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to a number of important objects and targets of the aggressor - the Kirishinefteorgsintez oil refinery in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation, the Buyan-M small missile ship in Russian Karelia, the Garmon radar complex and a transport-loading vehicle from the Iskander OTRK in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, as well as the command post of the 8th army of the enemy armed forces in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, writes UNN.

On the night of October 4, 2025, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Kirishinefteorgsintez enterprise (Kirishi, Leningrad region, Russian Federation). Explosions and a fire were recorded at the facility. The results of the damage are being clarified. - reported the General Staff.

As stated, the Kirishi oil refinery is one of the largest refineries in the aggressor country. Its annual capacity is 18.4 million tons of oil refining per year.

Also, in the area of Lake Onega (Republic of Karelia, Russian Federation), the small missile ship "Buyan-M" was damaged. The extent of the damage is being clarified. In addition, the Defense Forces hit the "Garmon" radar complex and a transport-loading vehicle from the "Iskander" OTRK in the Kursk region. - noted the General Staff.

At the same time, as reported by the General Staff, "a strike was launched against the command post of the 8th army of the enemy armed forces, which is deployed in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region." "The target was hit. The results are being clarified," the report says.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue a systematic campaign to destroy Russian military facilities and weaken its military-economic potential, particularly in terms of logistics, provision of fuel and lubricants, ammunition and weapons. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

