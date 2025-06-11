General Staff: almost half of the battles on the front are in two directions 11 June 2025
There were 99 combat clashes on the front. The hottest is in the Pokrovsky direction, where the enemy attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 33 times, but was repulsed.
Almost half of the 99 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day occurred in two directions - Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsky, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the report for 16:00 on June 11, writes UNN.
Since the beginning of the day, 99 combat clashes have taken place on the front. Our defenders stop the enemy, hold the lines and destroy the plans of the Russians
As indicated, the areas of settlements were affected by Russian artillery shelling, in particular, Liskivshchyna of Chernihiv region; Progress, Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Sukhodil, Ulanove, Studenok, Nova Sloboda, Myropilske, Prokhody, Petrushivka, Turya, Popivka of Sumy region.
Situation by directions
No offensive actions of the enemy were recorded in the Kharkiv direction.
In the Kupyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has advanced six times to the positions of our defenders in the area of the settlement of Stepova Novoselivka and in the direction of Pishchane.
In the Lyman direction, 11 combat clashes took place today, three of which are still ongoing. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Karpivka, Bilogorivka and in the direction of the settlements of Olgivka, Stepove, Hrekivka, Andriivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy tried to advance towards Hryhorivka, was repulsed.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks. The enemy carried out offensive actions, trying to advance towards Stupochky and Bila Hora. Another combat clash is still ongoing.
The Defense Forces successfully stopped nine enemy attacks in the Toretsk direction. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Diliivka, Toretsk and Yablunivka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy started 33 clashes of varying intensity in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Malynivka, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novoukrainka and Oleksiivka. Our defenders repelled 31 enemy attacks, the fighting continues. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Poltavka and Kopteve.
In the Novopavlivsky direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks near the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Bahatyr, Odradne, Komar, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Shevchenko and in the direction of Zaporizke, Myrny, Zaporizhzhia. Three enemy attacks are still ongoing.
In the Huliaipilsky direction, there are four combat clashes near Malynivka, one attack by the invaders has already been repelled.
In the Orikhiv direction, today the enemy tried to advance in the direction of Pavlivka, was stopped by our defenders.
In the Prydniprovsky direction, the aggressor carried out a futile attack towards the positions of our defenders.
"In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks by the invaders, and three more combat clashes are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out six air strikes, dropping 15 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 79 artillery shellings, including three from multiple launch rocket systems," the report said.
In the remaining directions, there were no significant changes in the situation, as indicated.
