Half of the battles occurred in three directions: a map from the General Staff

More than half of the 220 battles on the front line last day took place in the Pokrovsky, Novopavlovsky and Kursk directions, the General Staff reported in the morning report on June 11, showing a map of hostilities for June 10, writes UNN.

In total, 220 combat clashes were recorded yesterday - reported in the General Staff.

The enemy launched four missile and 90 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using 11 missiles and dropping 141 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out more than 5,279 shellings, of which 105 were from rocket launcher systems, and involved 3,158 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 14 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, five artillery pieces, a UAV control point and another important object of the Russian invaders," the statement said.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Dvorychna and towards the settlement of Liptsi.

In the Kupyansk direction, 12 attacks by the occupiers took place last day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Stepova Novoselivka and Zeleny Hay.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 22 times. He tried to advance towards the settlements of Hrekivka, Nadiya, Karpivka, Torske, Yampolivka and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 14 enemy attacks last day. The occupiers' units tried to advance towards Hryhorivka and near Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five combat clashes were recorded, the aggressor tried to advance towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Diliivka, Toretsk, Leonidivka and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 57 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Myrne, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Horikhove, Kotlyarivka, Bohdanivka and Kostyantynopil.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled 35 enemy attacks near the settlements of Bahatyr, Kostyantynopil, Odradne, Komar, Vesely, Novosilka, Vilne Pole and Burlatske.

In the Huliaipil direction, the invaders carried out six attacks in the area of ​​Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out five attacks in the area of ​​the settlement of Stepove and towards Novodanilivka and Novoandriivka last day.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the aggressor made three futile attempts to advance to the positions of our defenders.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polisky directions.

"In the Kursk direction, 28 combat clashes of varying intensity took place last day. In addition, the enemy launched 28 air strikes using 53 guided air bombs, and also carried out 231 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including six from rocket launcher systems," the statement said.

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,120 Russians and destroyed 7 cruise missiles