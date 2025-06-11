Half of the battles occurred in three directions: a map from the General Staff

$41.490.09
47.500.13
ukenru
"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)
Exclusive
07:03 AM • 1016 views

"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)

Exclusive
07:00 AM • 2870 views

Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 10688 views

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case

Exclusive
June 10, 05:49 PM • 23044 views

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

June 10, 05:12 PM • 53359 views

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

June 10, 04:42 PM • 46027 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

June 10, 02:41 PM • 52056 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
June 10, 01:58 PM • 61979 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
June 10, 01:21 PM • 50187 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

June 10, 01:16 PM • 45920 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

The aftermath of the night attack is being cleared in Kyiv: the fire in Obolon has not yet been extinguished

June 10, 09:27 PM • 17122 views

Strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims and wounded has increased, children among the victims

June 10, 11:13 PM • 12175 views

In Irpen, a restaurant administrator was punished for Russian music

June 10, 11:45 PM • 14155 views

Greta Thunberg accused Israel of kidnapping her in international waters and responded to Trump's criticism

June 11, 12:43 AM • 10453 views

In Sumy, vandals damaged the Alley of Fame, depicting the symbol "Z" on a banner

01:47 AM • 15882 views
Publications

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 10688 views

The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

June 10, 04:21 PM • 53524 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 262684 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 240954 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 250752 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ihor Terekhov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Elon Musk

Actual places

Ukraine

Kharkiv

United States

Kyiv

California

UNN Lite

A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social media

June 10, 08:02 PM • 16809 views

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

June 10, 05:29 PM • 28150 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

June 10, 01:35 PM • 56062 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

June 10, 12:39 PM • 39684 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 75650 views
Half of the battles occurred in three directions: a map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

Over the past day, 220 combat engagements were recorded, more than half of which occurred in the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivsk, and Kursk directions. The enemy launched 4 missile and 90 air strikes.

Half of the battles occurred in three directions: a map from the General Staff

More than half of the 220 battles on the front line last day took place in the Pokrovsky, Novopavlovsky and Kursk directions, the General Staff reported in the morning report on June 11, showing a map of hostilities for June 10, writes UNN.

In total, 220 combat clashes were recorded yesterday

- reported in the General Staff.

The enemy launched four missile and 90 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using 11 missiles and dropping 141 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out more than 5,279 shellings, of which 105 were from rocket launcher systems, and involved 3,158 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 14 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, five artillery pieces, a UAV control point and another important object of the Russian invaders," the statement said.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Dvorychna and towards the settlement of Liptsi.

In the Kupyansk direction, 12 attacks by the occupiers took place last day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Stepova Novoselivka and Zeleny Hay.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 22 times. He tried to advance towards the settlements of Hrekivka, Nadiya, Karpivka, Torske, Yampolivka and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 14 enemy attacks last day. The occupiers' units tried to advance towards Hryhorivka and near Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five combat clashes were recorded, the aggressor tried to advance towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Diliivka, Toretsk, Leonidivka and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 57 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Myrne, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Horikhove, Kotlyarivka, Bohdanivka and Kostyantynopil.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled 35 enemy attacks near the settlements of Bahatyr, Kostyantynopil, Odradne, Komar, Vesely, Novosilka, Vilne Pole and Burlatske.

In the Huliaipil direction, the invaders carried out six attacks in the area of ​​Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out five attacks in the area of ​​the settlement of Stepove and towards Novodanilivka and Novoandriivka last day.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the aggressor made three futile attempts to advance to the positions of our defenders.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polisky directions.

"In the Kursk direction, 28 combat clashes of varying intensity took place last day. In addition, the enemy launched 28 air strikes using 53 guided air bombs, and also carried out 231 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including six from rocket launcher systems," the statement said.

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,120 Russians and destroyed 7 cruise missiles11.06.25, 08:04 • 1556 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Ukraine
