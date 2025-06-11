Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,120 Russians and destroyed 7 cruise missiles
Kyiv • UNN
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on June 10, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,120 Russian soldiers and destroyed 7 cruise missiles. Dozens of units of enemy equipment were also destroyed.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.11.25 are approximately:
- personnel - 999200 (+1120) persons eliminated
- tanks - 10927 (+8)
- combat armored vehicles - 22783 (+15)
- artillery systems - 29016 (+34)
- MLRS - 1413 (+1)
- air defense equipment - 1183 (0)
- aircraft - 416 (+2)
- helicopters - 337 (0)
- UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 40297 (+240)
- cruise missiles - 3337 (+7)
- ships / boats - 28 (0)
- submarines - 1 (0)
- vehicles and tankers - 51579 (+124)
- special equipment - 3914 (+2)
Data is being updated.
Recall
According to ISW analysts, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be ready for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until the human resource runs out. According to experts, Putin believes that Russia can "fight for years, despite any sanctions."
