Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,120 Russians and destroyed 7 cruise missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 496 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on June 10, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,120 Russian soldiers and destroyed 7 cruise missiles. Dozens of units of enemy equipment were also destroyed.

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,120 Russians and destroyed 7 cruise missiles

In the past 24 hours, on June 10, Russian troops lost 1,120 soldiers and 7 cruise missiles in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.11.25 are approximately:

  • personnel - 999200 (+1120) persons eliminated
    • tanks - 10927 (+8)
      • combat armored vehicles - 22783 (+15)
        • artillery systems - 29016 (+34)
          • MLRS - 1413 (+1)
            • air defense equipment - 1183 (0)
              • aircraft - 416 (+2)
                • helicopters - 337 (0)
                  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 40297 (+240)
                    • cruise missiles - 3337 (+7)
                      • ships / boats - 28 (0)
                        • submarines - 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and tankers - 51579 (+124)
                            • special equipment - 3914 (+2)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              According to ISW analysts, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be ready for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until the human resource runs out. According to experts, Putin believes that Russia can "fight for years, despite any sanctions."

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

