"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock
Exclusive
05:49 PM • 11561 views

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

05:12 PM • 27640 views

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

04:42 PM • 30336 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

02:41 PM • 37870 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
June 10, 01:58 PM • 50424 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
June 10, 01:21 PM • 46291 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

June 10, 01:16 PM • 43340 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Exclusive
June 10, 11:54 AM • 39425 views

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 83668 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 169604 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Publications
Exclusives
General Staff on the situation at the front: 167 combat clashes, the enemy launched 1264 kamikaze drone strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 592 views

Since the beginning of the day, 167 combat clashes have taken place on the front. The enemy launched 1264 kamikaze drone strikes and carried out 3620 shellings of Ukrainian troops' positions.

General Staff on the situation at the front: 167 combat clashes, the enemy launched 1264 kamikaze drone strikes

Since the beginning of the day, 167 combat clashes have taken place at the front. The enemy carried out 1264 kamikaze drone strikes and 3620 shellings of Ukrainian troops' positions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's report.

Since the beginning of the day, 167 combat clashes have taken place. The enemy launched 3 missile and 75 air strikes, used 10 missiles and dropped 92 KABs, carried out 1264 kamikaze drone strikes and 3620 shellings of our troops' positions 

- the statement reads.

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Dvorichna.

The enemy carried out ten attacks on our fortifications in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka and Zelenyi Hai. The battle is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 19 times in the direction of the settlements of Hrekivka, Nadiya, Karpivka, Torske, Yampolivka and Zelena Dolyna. Currently, fighting is ongoing in five locations.

In the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten attempts to attack our positions today. Occupying units tried to advance towards Hryhorivka and near Verkhnokamyanske. To date, one combat engagement remains unfinished.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped three enemy attacks towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 11 times today in the areas of the settlements of Diliivka, Toretsk, Leonidivka and Yablunivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught, repelling nine assaults, and two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 36 assaults. The greatest activity is observed in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Myrne, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Horikhove, Kotlyarivka, Bohdanivka and Kostyantynopil. Five combat engagements are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, our soldiers eliminated 138 and wounded 107 occupiers, destroyed two tanks, an armored combat vehicle, six vehicles, a motorcycle, a mortar, four UAVs, an electronic warfare system and a UAV control antenna; they also damaged the invaders' vehicle.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried 30 times to break through near the settlements of Bahatyr, Kostyantynopil, Odradne, Komar, Vesele, Novosilka, Vilne Pole and Burlatske. Fighting continues in five locations.

In the Huliaipole direction, in the area of Malinivka, Ukrainian defenders stopped three attacks by the invaders, and two more enemy attacks are ongoing to this day.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted five attacks today in the area of Stepove and towards Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka. He had no success.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy conducted three futile attacks on the positions of our defenders.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Defense Forces repelled 21 enemy attacks since the beginning of the day, and eight combat engagements are still ongoing.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated almost a thousand occupiers, 2 aircraft and 15 cruise missiles10.06.25, 08:05 • 3394 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ukraine
