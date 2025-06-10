General Staff on the situation at the front: 167 combat clashes, the enemy launched 1264 kamikaze drone strikes

Since the beginning of the day, 167 combat clashes have taken place at the front. The enemy carried out 1264 kamikaze drone strikes and 3620 shellings of Ukrainian troops' positions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's report.

Since the beginning of the day, 167 combat clashes have taken place. The enemy launched 3 missile and 75 air strikes, used 10 missiles and dropped 92 KABs, carried out 1264 kamikaze drone strikes and 3620 shellings of our troops' positions - the statement reads.

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Dvorichna.

The enemy carried out ten attacks on our fortifications in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka and Zelenyi Hai. The battle is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 19 times in the direction of the settlements of Hrekivka, Nadiya, Karpivka, Torske, Yampolivka and Zelena Dolyna. Currently, fighting is ongoing in five locations.

In the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten attempts to attack our positions today. Occupying units tried to advance towards Hryhorivka and near Verkhnokamyanske. To date, one combat engagement remains unfinished.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped three enemy attacks towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 11 times today in the areas of the settlements of Diliivka, Toretsk, Leonidivka and Yablunivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught, repelling nine assaults, and two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 36 assaults. The greatest activity is observed in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Myrne, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Horikhove, Kotlyarivka, Bohdanivka and Kostyantynopil. Five combat engagements are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, our soldiers eliminated 138 and wounded 107 occupiers, destroyed two tanks, an armored combat vehicle, six vehicles, a motorcycle, a mortar, four UAVs, an electronic warfare system and a UAV control antenna; they also damaged the invaders' vehicle.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried 30 times to break through near the settlements of Bahatyr, Kostyantynopil, Odradne, Komar, Vesele, Novosilka, Vilne Pole and Burlatske. Fighting continues in five locations.

In the Huliaipole direction, in the area of Malinivka, Ukrainian defenders stopped three attacks by the invaders, and two more enemy attacks are ongoing to this day.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted five attacks today in the area of Stepove and towards Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka. He had no success.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy conducted three futile attacks on the positions of our defenders.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Defense Forces repelled 21 enemy attacks since the beginning of the day, and eight combat engagements are still ongoing.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated almost a thousand occupiers, 2 aircraft and 15 cruise missiles