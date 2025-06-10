Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated almost a thousand occupiers, 2 aircraft and 15 cruise missiles

In the past 24 hours, on June 9, Russian troops lost 960 soldiers, 2 aircraft, and 15 cruise missiles in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.10.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 998080 (+960) persons eliminated

tanks ‒ 10919 (+4)

combat armored vehicles ‒ 22768 (+9)

artillery systems ‒ 28982 (+48)

MLRS ‒ 1412 (+1)

air defense equipment ‒ 1183 (0)

aircraft ‒ 416 (+2)

helicopters ‒ 337 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 40057 (+239)

cruise missiles ‒ 3330 (+15)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and tankers ‒ 51455 (+107)

special equipment ‒ 3912 (+1)

Data are being updated.

Recall

According to ISW analysts, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be ready for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until the human resource is exhausted. According to experts, Putin believes that Russia can "fight for years, despite any sanctions."

124 battles per day: Russians massively attack with missiles, drones and artillery - General Staff