124 battles per day: Russians massively attack with missiles, drones and artillery - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, June 9, 124 combat clashes have taken place at the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the Russian invaders launched one massive missile strike with 21 missiles and 48 air strikes, using 53 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the Russians involved 1,347 kamikaze drones to hit and carried out 4,343 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements - reported in the General Staff.

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka and Hlyboke during the day.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six assaults near Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, Golubivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Kolisnykivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, the Russian invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainians nine times near Lypove and in the direction of Ridkodub, Karpivka, Novyi Myr, Olhivka and Hryhorivka. Three battles are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions from the beginning of the day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled five enemy assaults in the areas of Bila Hora and Kurdyumivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces eleven times. The occupiers concentrated their main offensive efforts near Diliivka, Toretsk and in the direction of Yablunivka. Three battles are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the occupying units have tried thirty times to break through our defense in the areas of the settlements of Nova Poltavka, Novoukrainka, Novooleksandrivka, Bohdanivka, Novosergiyivka, Myrolyubivka, Yelizavetivka, Malinivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Bohdanivka, Oleksiivka, Andriivka and in the direction of the settlements of Zeleny Kut, Pokrovsk, Muravka. Three battles are still ongoing.

In this direction, according to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 146 occupiers, 87 of them irrevocably, destroyed one armored combat vehicle, six enemy vehicles, four communication antennas, fifteen motorcycles, ten unmanned aerial vehicles, three unmanned aerial vehicle control points, a radio-electronic warfare station. In addition, our defenders disabled a car, two motorcycles, a tank and a heavy flamethrower system - the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked twelve times near the settlements of Kostyantynopol, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole, Vesele, in the direction of Shevchenko, Bahatyr and Zaporizhzhia. Five battles are ongoing. The settlements of Zaporizhzhia and Novopil were subjected to air strikes by guided bombs.

The Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attempts to advance on the Huliaipil direction near the settlement of Malinivka. Another enemy attack is currently underway. The settlements of Huliaipole and Olhivske were subjected to air strikes by unguided missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled four enemy assaults in the areas of Novandriivka, Stepove, Nesteryanka and towards Pavlivka.

In the Pridneprovsk direction, the enemy made four attempts to advance in the area of the Antonivsky bridge, one battle is still ongoing.

In the Kursk direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled twenty-five attacks by Russian invaders during the day. In addition, the enemy launched eight air strikes using fifteen guided bombs, and also carried out 143 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

"The situation in other directions has not undergone significant changes," the General Staff added.

the Russians do not stop shelling the Kherson community. Over the past day, Antonivka, Kherson, Sadove and Pridneprovske were attacked. Four people were injured, houses and social infrastructure were damaged.

