$41.400.07
47.270.10
ukenru
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
Exclusive
03:58 PM • 17474 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 51852 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 54801 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 52956 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 101384 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 44272 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
June 9, 11:44 AM • 40776 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 125842 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 91368 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 46617 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

124 battles per day: Russians massively attack with missiles, drones and artillery - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

During June 9, 124 combat clashes took place on the front. The Russians launched a massive missile strike, used kamikaze drones and carried out numerous shelling of Ukrainian Armed Forces positions.

124 battles per day: Russians massively attack with missiles, drones and artillery - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, June 9, 124 combat clashes have taken place at the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the Russian invaders launched one massive missile strike with 21 missiles and 48 air strikes, using 53 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the Russians involved 1,347 kamikaze drones to hit and carried out 4,343 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements

- reported in the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka and Hlyboke during the day.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six assaults near Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, Golubivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Kolisnykivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, the Russian invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainians nine times near Lypove and in the direction of Ridkodub, Karpivka, Novyi Myr, Olhivka and Hryhorivka. Three battles are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions from the beginning of the day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled five enemy assaults in the areas of Bila Hora and Kurdyumivka.

Not only prisoners: the occupiers are throwing the "military commandant's office of the LPR" to the front due to a lack of manpower09.06.25, 18:14 • 6694 views

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces eleven times. The occupiers concentrated their main offensive efforts near Diliivka, Toretsk and in the direction of Yablunivka. Three battles are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the occupying units have tried thirty times to break through our defense in the areas of the settlements of Nova Poltavka, Novoukrainka, Novooleksandrivka, Bohdanivka, Novosergiyivka, Myrolyubivka, Yelizavetivka, Malinivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Bohdanivka, Oleksiivka, Andriivka and in the direction of the settlements of Zeleny Kut, Pokrovsk, Muravka. Three battles are still ongoing.

In this direction, according to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 146 occupiers, 87 of them irrevocably, destroyed one armored combat vehicle, six enemy vehicles, four communication antennas, fifteen motorcycles, ten unmanned aerial vehicles, three unmanned aerial vehicle control points, a radio-electronic warfare station. In addition, our defenders disabled a car, two motorcycles, a tank and a heavy flamethrower system

- the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked twelve times near the settlements of Kostyantynopol, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole, Vesele, in the direction of Shevchenko, Bahatyr and Zaporizhzhia. Five battles are ongoing. The settlements of Zaporizhzhia and Novopil were subjected to air strikes by guided bombs.

The Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attempts to advance on the Huliaipil direction near the settlement of Malinivka. Another enemy attack is currently underway. The settlements of Huliaipole and Olhivske were subjected to air strikes by unguided missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled four enemy assaults in the areas of Novandriivka, Stepove, Nesteryanka and towards Pavlivka.

In the Pridneprovsk direction, the enemy made four attempts to advance in the area of the Antonivsky bridge, one battle is still ongoing.

In the Kursk direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled twenty-five attacks by Russian invaders during the day. In addition, the enemy launched eight air strikes using fifteen guided bombs, and also carried out 143 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

"The situation in other directions has not undergone significant changes," the General Staff added.

Let us remind you

the Russians do not stop shelling the Kherson community. Over the past day, Antonivka, Kherson, Sadove and Pridneprovske were attacked. Four people were injured, houses and social infrastructure were damaged.

Front, development and creation of corps, strikes on Russian military objects: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff09.06.25, 20:55 • 2018 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
