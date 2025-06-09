Front, development and creation of corps, strikes on Russian military objects: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff. The discussion focused on the front, the creation and development of corps, as well as strikes on Russian military facilities. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, reports UNN.

Details

I held a meeting of the Staff today. There were also separate conversations with Defense Minister Umerov, Commander-in-Chief Syrsky, and Chief of the General Staff Hnatov. There were reports from intelligence, the Security Service of Ukraine. First of all - attention to the front, the creation and development of corps and attention to our strikes on Russian military facilities - on everything that works for them to strike Ukraine. Our accuracy matters and should spoil not only their mood in Moscow, but also the real indicators of military production, army supply, and strategic potential. - said Zelenskyy.

He stressed that the most fierce and intense fighting continues in the Pokrovsky direction and also in the areas of the Kursk operation, as well as in the border areas of Sumy region.

Everywhere the Russian tactics are the same - they do not count the losses and try to advance, storm our Ukrainian positions and want to get at least a meter, at least something. But their potential is still not endless, and therefore a certain level of Russian losses and our activity should restrain and restrain the Russian advance. Every our unit that successfully performs tasks in its direction protects the entire state - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

More than a third of the 88 battles today on the front took place in the Pokrovsky and Kursk directions.