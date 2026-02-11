General Staff: 47 combat engagements on the front, enemy active in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

$43.090.06
02:43 PM • 542 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
01:50 PM • 6158 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
11:56 AM • 9878 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 14026 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 24785 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 22434 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 36917 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 37468 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 32941 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 32442 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Captain of the NewNew Polar Bear vessel pleads not guilty in case of damage to Baltic Sea cablesFebruary 11, 05:23 AM • 19053 views
US prosecutors failed to indict Democratic lawmakers for calling on the militaryFebruary 11, 05:38 AM • 14739 views
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospitalVideoFebruary 11, 07:17 AM • 18681 views
Ukrainian woman found dead in a park in Berlin: murder suspect detainedVideoFebruary 11, 07:49 AM • 14034 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them10:54 AM • 12242 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended01:50 PM • 6132 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhoto12:28 PM • 8708 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them10:54 AM • 12270 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 24775 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 39413 views
UNN Lite
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhoto02:59 PM • 66 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars12:28 PM • 4630 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 9534 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 29469 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 30946 views
General Staff: 47 combat engagements on the front, enemy active in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Since the beginning of the day, 47 combat engagements have taken place on the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, having made 18 and 10 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers, respectively.

General Staff: 47 combat engagements on the front, enemy active in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

Since the beginning of the day, 47 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out artillery shelling of settlements, including Khrynivka, Chernihiv region; Rohizne, Iskryskivshchyna, Budky, Ryzhivka, Ulanove, Seredyna-Buda, Khodyne, Sumy region 

- the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 40 shellings of settlements and positions of our units.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked five times in the area of Vovchansk and towards Hrafske and Okhrimivka. Three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks by the invaders towards Lyman and Stavky. One combat engagement is ongoing. 

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried five times to advance on the positions of our troops in the area of Dronivka and towards Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka. 

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out six offensive actions near Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka and towards Kostiantynivka, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka. 

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 18 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Fylia and towards Nove Shakhove, Novopavlivka. The defense forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 16 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked three times, in the area of Zlahoda and towards Ivanivka. Havrylivka, Novoselivka, Velykomykhailivka were subjected to air strikes with guided aerial bombs.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled ten attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole, Dobropillia, Dorozhnianka and towards Zaliznychne, Tsvitkove. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Liubytske, Lisne, Vozdvyzhivka, Charivne, Hirke. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions. Novooleksandrivka, Veselianka were subjected to air strikes with guided aerial bombs.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful offensive action and launched an air strike on the settlement of Vesele.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions so far, the General Staff summarized.

