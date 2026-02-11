General Staff: 47 combat engagements on the front, enemy active in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

Since the beginning of the day, 47 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out artillery shelling of settlements, including Khrynivka, Chernihiv region; Rohizne, Iskryskivshchyna, Budky, Ryzhivka, Ulanove, Seredyna-Buda, Khodyne, Sumy region - the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 40 shellings of settlements and positions of our units.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked five times in the area of Vovchansk and towards Hrafske and Okhrimivka. Three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks by the invaders towards Lyman and Stavky. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried five times to advance on the positions of our troops in the area of Dronivka and towards Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out six offensive actions near Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka and towards Kostiantynivka, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 18 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Fylia and towards Nove Shakhove, Novopavlivka. The defense forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 16 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked three times, in the area of Zlahoda and towards Ivanivka. Havrylivka, Novoselivka, Velykomykhailivka were subjected to air strikes with guided aerial bombs.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled ten attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole, Dobropillia, Dorozhnianka and towards Zaliznychne, Tsvitkove. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Liubytske, Lisne, Vozdvyzhivka, Charivne, Hirke. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions. Novooleksandrivka, Veselianka were subjected to air strikes with guided aerial bombs.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful offensive action and launched an air strike on the settlement of Vesele.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions so far, the General Staff summarized.

