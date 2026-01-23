General Hrynkevych is in the UAE for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Commander of NATO's Joint Forces in Europe, General Alexus Grinkevich, is in the UAE, where a trilateral meeting between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States is taking place. This was reported by Politico correspondent Paul McLeary, according to UNN.

Details

"The head of the US European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Alexus Grinkevich, is also in the UAE for talks between Ukraine and Russia," the report says.

Recall

The trilateral working group of Ukraine, the USA, and Russia will hold the first rounds of closed-door meetings in Abu Dhabi. President Zelensky held consultations with Ukrainian negotiators before the start of the talks.