Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the "Soviet fleet" is currently impossible

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the "Soviet fleet" is currently impossible
Gaza aid centers close for the day as roads declared "combat zones" – BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1262 views

Aid distribution centers in Gaza are closing due to the IDF declaring roads "combat zones." The wounded were shelled by Israeli forces as they waited for aid.

Gaza aid centers close for the day as roads declared "combat zones" – BBC

Humanitarian aid distribution centers in Gaza are closing for one day on Wednesday. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has declared the roads to these facilities "combat zones" where civilian movement will be restricted, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Details

The IDF said that people will be "prohibited" from entering the distribution centers or traveling on the roads leading to them.

Those wounded in yesterday's shelling by the Israeli military are still arriving at hospitals, reports the BBC.

The wounded are arriving with gunshot wounds after Israeli forces opened fire on crowds of civilians waiting for aid in western Rafah,

- said Atef Al-Hout, director of the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.

Our top priority remains ensuring the safety and dignity of civilians receiving aid,

- the Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF) said, announcing the closure of the centers for "renewal, organizational work and increased efficiency."

The Fund appealed to the IDF to "regulate pedestrian traffic" near military borders to reduce the risk of "confusion or escalation." UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an "immediate and independent" investigation into the incidents near the aid centers. GHF plans to resume operations at the centers on Thursday.

The Gaza Humanitarian Fund is working to develop clearer instructions for civilians and improve training to support their safety. We will remind  

As UNN reported, Israeli military opened fire on Tuesday, June 3, near one of the centers. According to the Hamas-run Civil Defense Agency, at least 27 Palestinians were killed. The IDF claims they were shooting at "suspects moving towards them, deviating from designated routes."

Hamas-run Civil Defense Agency spokesman Mahmoud Basal said civilians were fired on from tanks, quadcopters and helicopters near the aid station. A foreign medic described the event as a "complete massacre." Reference The Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF) is a new aid distribution network operating with the support of the US and Israel. It is intended to replace the UN system in Gaza after repeated Israeli claims that the UN has not prevented Hamas from seizing supplies, which the UN denies.

Shooting of paramedics in Gaza: humanitarian organizations rejected the IDF statement and criticized the investigation results21.04.25, 22:50 • 5068 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarNews of the World
António Guterres
United Nations
Israel Defense Forces
United States
Gaza Strip
