Humanitarian aid distribution centers in Gaza are closing for one day on Wednesday. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has declared the roads to these facilities "combat zones" where civilian movement will be restricted, UNN reports citing the BBC.

The IDF said that people will be "prohibited" from entering the distribution centers or traveling on the roads leading to them.

Those wounded in yesterday's shelling by the Israeli military are still arriving at hospitals, reports the BBC.

The wounded are arriving with gunshot wounds after Israeli forces opened fire on crowds of civilians waiting for aid in western Rafah, - said Atef Al-Hout, director of the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.

Our top priority remains ensuring the safety and dignity of civilians receiving aid, - the Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF) said, announcing the closure of the centers for "renewal, organizational work and increased efficiency."

The Fund appealed to the IDF to "regulate pedestrian traffic" near military borders to reduce the risk of "confusion or escalation." UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an "immediate and independent" investigation into the incidents near the aid centers. GHF plans to resume operations at the centers on Thursday.

As UNN reported, Israeli military opened fire on Tuesday, June 3, near one of the centers. According to the Hamas-run Civil Defense Agency, at least 27 Palestinians were killed. The IDF claims they were shooting at "suspects moving towards them, deviating from designated routes."

Hamas-run Civil Defense Agency spokesman Mahmoud Basal said civilians were fired on from tanks, quadcopters and helicopters near the aid station. A foreign medic described the event as a "complete massacre." Reference The Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF) is a new aid distribution network operating with the support of the US and Israel. It is intended to replace the UN system in Gaza after repeated Israeli claims that the UN has not prevented Hamas from seizing supplies, which the UN denies.

