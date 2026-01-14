Gas supply schedules in Khmelnytskyi region: Naftogaz denied information about restrictions

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
01:56 PM • 1090 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
01:18 PM • 3110 views
The Rada appointed Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 3900 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 7642 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
12:25 PM • 5752 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
12:14 PM • 8692 views
Oleksandr Kabanov, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and former screenwriter of Studio "Kvartal 95", has died
11:08 AM • 4362 views
Cabinet of Ministers strengthens control over drug prices: weekly reports and fines for violations introduced
10:47 AM • 9174 views
Fedorov became the new Minister of Defense: The Verkhovna Rada made a decision
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 10674 views
Law enforcement investigates 10 criminal cases involving the scandalous Odrex clinic - Prosecutor General's Office
09:09 AM • 12818 views
Tymoshenko case: NABU and SAP confirmed the notice of suspicion to the head of the Verkhovna Rada faction and released the recordingVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
1.1m/s
78%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
141 combat engagements took place on the front line over the past day, many enemy equipment and soldiers were destroyed - General StaffPhotoJanuary 14, 06:53 AM • 11646 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 27318 views
Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injuredVideoJanuary 14, 07:43 AM • 17084 views
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complex09:19 AM • 13025 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideo11:32 AM • 11428 views
Publications
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 7642 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideo11:32 AM • 11493 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 27387 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 44850 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 58861 views
Actual people
Yulia Tymoshenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 21657 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 56409 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 49311 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 54093 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 55496 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Financial Times
Signal

Gas supply schedules in Khmelnytskyi region: Naftogaz denied information about restrictions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

NAC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" denied information about the introduction of gas supply restriction schedules in Khmelnytskyi region. The company stated that there are no restrictions and none are planned.

Gas supply schedules in Khmelnytskyi region: Naftogaz denied information about restrictions

National Joint Stock Company "Naftogaz of Ukraine" denied information about the alleged introduction of gas supply restriction schedules in the Khmelnytskyi region. This was reported by UNN with reference to NAK "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

Details

As noted by the company, there are no restrictions - neither in Khmelnytskyi nor in any other region of Ukraine - and none are currently planned. They added that such reports are fakes and a deliberate discrediting campaign.

Gas supply to all consumers is carried out in full, despite constant enemy attacks on gas infrastructure. We urge you to trust only official sources and not to spread fakes and manipulations

- the message says.

Recall

The Ministry of Energy reported that since the beginning of 2026, Ukraine has transported 6.9 billion cubic meters of gas through interstate entry points in the year after the cessation of Russian gas transit.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEconomy
Russian propaganda
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Naftogaz
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukraine