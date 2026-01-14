Gas supply schedules in Khmelnytskyi region: Naftogaz denied information about restrictions

National Joint Stock Company "Naftogaz of Ukraine" denied information about the alleged introduction of gas supply restriction schedules in the Khmelnytskyi region. This was reported by UNN with reference to NAK "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

Details

As noted by the company, there are no restrictions - neither in Khmelnytskyi nor in any other region of Ukraine - and none are currently planned. They added that such reports are fakes and a deliberate discrediting campaign.

Gas supply to all consumers is carried out in full, despite constant enemy attacks on gas infrastructure. We urge you to trust only official sources and not to spread fakes and manipulations - the message says.

Recall

The Ministry of Energy reported that since the beginning of 2026, Ukraine has transported 6.9 billion cubic meters of gas through interstate entry points in the year after the cessation of Russian gas transit.