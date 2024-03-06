Galushchenko discusses safety and control issues of Zaporizhzhya NPP with IAEA Head

At a meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. This is reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

During the meeting, Grossi shared the results of his visit to the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and highlighted the measures the agency is taking to monitor nuclear and radiation safety at the plant.

In addition, they discussed the possible return to operation of ZNPP and the issue of the end of fuel life, as well as the problem of limited access of IAEA representatives to all plant facilities.

Concerns about the continuation of military operations near the station were emphasized.

Minister Galushchenko expressed gratitude to the IAEA for its cooperation and emphasized the need to immediately withdraw Russian troops and Rosatom personnel from the occupied territory to return ZNPP to full control of Ukraine.

In addition, the Minister emphasized that ensuring nuclear and radiation safety is one of the key provisions of President Zelensky's Peace Formula.

