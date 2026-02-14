G7 and Ukraine's top diplomats met to discuss peace efforts and air defense.

$42.990.00
09:35 AM • 2580 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
08:57 AM • 5176 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
06:42 AM • 8806 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 21925 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 39489 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 34821 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 34913 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 62489 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 87252 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 68121 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands: key highlightsVideoFebruary 14, 12:46 AM • 6752 views
Trump sent world's largest aircraft carrier to Middle East to increase pressure on Iran - The GuardianFebruary 14, 01:20 AM • 6318 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not lose, the Trump administration understood this signalFebruary 14, 01:57 AM • 7226 views
I am younger than Putin, that's important, he doesn't have much time - ZelenskyyFebruary 14, 03:08 AM • 5502 views
Pistorius: Russia's war against Ukraine has nothing to do with military conflictFebruary 14, 04:17 AM • 4892 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 62489 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 87252 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 59187 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 77530 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 118670 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Wang Yi (politician)
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Germany
Canada
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhoto08:54 AM • 1328 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 10704 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 14196 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 36519 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 36256 views
Technology
The Guardian
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating

G7 and Ukraine's top diplomats met to discuss peace efforts and air defense.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 508 views

A meeting of G7 and Ukrainian foreign ministers has begun in Munich, where peace efforts and strengthening air defense are being discussed. China will provide Ukraine with additional humanitarian energy assistance.

G7 and Ukraine's top diplomats met to discuss peace efforts and air defense.

A meeting of G7 foreign ministers and Ukraine has begun in Munich, Germany. Among the issues are peace efforts and strengthening air defense, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported, according to UNN.

Details

"A meeting of the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven states and Ukraine has begun in Munich. The focus is on peace efforts and comprehensive support for Ukraine, including strengthening energy resilience and air defense systems," the Foreign Ministry said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also taking part in the meeting, as seen in the published video.

Addition

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. China decided to provide Ukraine with an additional package of humanitarian energy assistance.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Wang Yi (politician)
charity
Munich
China
Ukraine