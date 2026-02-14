G7 and Ukraine's top diplomats met to discuss peace efforts and air defense.

A meeting of G7 foreign ministers and Ukraine has begun in Munich, Germany. Among the issues are peace efforts and strengthening air defense, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported, according to UNN.

Details

"A meeting of the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven states and Ukraine has begun in Munich. The focus is on peace efforts and comprehensive support for Ukraine, including strengthening energy resilience and air defense systems," the Foreign Ministry said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also taking part in the meeting, as seen in the published video.

Addition

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. China decided to provide Ukraine with an additional package of humanitarian energy assistance.