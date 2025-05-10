G7 and EU called on India and Pakistan for immediate restraint and de-escalation

The foreign ministers of the G7 countries and the European Union issued a joint statement calling on India and Pakistan to exercise "maximum restraint" and "immediate de-escalation". This is reported by CNN, reports UNN.

Details

The joint statement said that the escalation poses a threat to regional security.

(Ministers and the EU High Representative - ed.) strongly condemn the egregious terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and call for maximum restraint on both India and Pakistan. Further military escalation poses a serious threat to regional stability. We are deeply concerned about the safety of civilians on both sides - the statement reads.

"We call for an immediate de-escalation and urge both countries to enter into direct dialogue to achieve a peaceful outcome. We continue to monitor developments closely and express our support for a rapid and lasting diplomatic settlement," the statement concluded.

It is noted that the G7 includes: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Great Britain and the United States of America.

Let us remind

On the night of May 10, 2025, the Government of Pakistan announced the beginning of a large-scale military operation in response to India's provocations. This happened after statements about India's attacks on Pakistani military airbases.

Prior to that, the Pakistani military command made a high-profile statement: according to them, India launched six ballistic missiles, which eventually fell on the territory of India itself.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan convened a meeting of the National Command Authority after the start of the military operation against India. Tension between the two nuclear powers has risen sharply.

India has already closed more than 30 airports due to fighting with Pakistan