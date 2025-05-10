G7 and EU called on India and Pakistan for immediate restraint and de-escalation

$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire
May 9, 06:38 PM • 17967 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 44378 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 38299 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 58203 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 67660 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 61401 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65064 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 68798 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 119890 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 40298 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
3m/s
56%
751mm
Popular news

Occupants in Berdyansk are issuing passports to Ukrainian children by the "80th anniversary of the victory" - CNS

May 9, 08:44 PM • 3394 views

"Gatherings" and criminal gangs: Kyiv police detained members of criminal groups

12:44 AM • 11984 views

India attacked Pakistani Air Force bases with missiles

01:24 AM • 4164 views

Kim Jong-un: North Korea's participation in Russia's war against Ukraine is "legitimate"

01:41 AM • 11173 views

Putin supported the ceasefire, but Ukraine is not ready - Peskov about negotiations

03:38 AM • 9014 views
Publications

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 119896 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 134298 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 118121 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 179897 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 202255 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Emmanuel Macron

Donald Tusk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

France

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 44378 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 38554 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 45965 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 54854 views

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

May 9, 01:41 PM • 34066 views
Actual

Telegram

Facebook

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Financial Times

Grand Theft Auto

G7 and EU called on India and Pakistan for immediate restraint and de-escalation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1146 views

G7 ministers called on India and Pakistan for immediate de-escalation after an escalation threatening regional security. They condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and offered direct dialogue.

G7 and EU called on India and Pakistan for immediate restraint and de-escalation

The foreign ministers of the G7 countries and the European Union issued a joint statement calling on India and Pakistan to exercise "maximum restraint" and "immediate de-escalation". This is reported by CNN, reports UNN.

Details

The joint statement said that the escalation poses a threat to regional security.

(Ministers and the EU High Representative - ed.) strongly condemn the egregious terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and call for maximum restraint on both India and Pakistan. Further military escalation poses a serious threat to regional stability. We are deeply concerned about the safety of civilians on both sides

- the statement reads.

"We call for an immediate de-escalation and urge both countries to enter into direct dialogue to achieve a peaceful outcome. We continue to monitor developments closely and express our support for a rapid and lasting diplomatic settlement," the statement concluded.

It is noted that the G7 includes: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Great Britain and the United States of America.

Let us remind

On the night of May 10, 2025, the Government of Pakistan announced the beginning of a large-scale military operation in response to India's provocations. This happened after statements about India's attacks on Pakistani military airbases.

Prior to that, the Pakistani military command made a high-profile statement: according to them, India launched six ballistic missiles, which eventually fell on the territory of India itself.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan convened a meeting of the National Command Authority after the start of the military operation against India. Tension between the two nuclear powers has risen sharply.

India has already closed more than 30 airports due to fighting with Pakistan10.05.25, 02:56 • 2576 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarNews of the World
India
European Union
Canada
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
Japan
United States
Pakistan
Brent
$63.84
Bitcoin
$103,156.40
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,333.90
Ethereum
$2,336.95