Frosts do not recede: what will be the weather in Ukraine on Monday

On Monday, January 19, variable cloudiness is expected in most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected, only light snow will fall in Crimea. At the same time, in most western, northern and Vinnytsia regions, fog is expected in places in the morning. Black ice on the roads in some places.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s. Daytime temperature 8-13° below zero; in the south and southeast of the country 5-10° below zero - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Monday, it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. Air temperature -12°...-10°.

One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25