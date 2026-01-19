Frosts do not recede: what will be the weather in Ukraine on Monday

$43.180.08
January 18, 11:31 AM
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Umerov: Ukraine and the US will continue negotiations in DavosJanuary 18, 07:20 PM • 4502 views
Weapons, tobacco, energy drinks: Cabinet approves list of prohibited items in schoolsJanuary 18, 07:38 PM • 3400 views
"Diplomacy is definitely not a priority for Russia: Zelenskyy announced new pressure on the Russian FederationJanuary 18, 08:01 PM • 3808 views
Threatens not only Ukraine but also NATO: Russia increases production of attack UAVs - CPDJanuary 18, 09:28 PM • 3212 views
70-year-old Kharkiv resident died while tubingJanuary 18, 10:30 PM • 7570 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 43703 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 81838 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 49032 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 79766 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 108451 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Denys Shmyhal
Ukraine
Greenland
United States
Denmark
Germany
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 16537 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 29318 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 26272 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 24112 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 23486 views
Frosts do not recede: what will be the weather in Ukraine on Monday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

On January 19, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, without precipitation, except for Crimea, where light snow will fall. The daytime temperature will be 8-13° below zero, in the south and southeast 5-10° below zero.

Frosts do not recede: what will be the weather in Ukraine on Monday

On Monday, January 19, variable cloudiness is expected in most of Ukraine. This was reported by  UNN with reference to Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected, only light snow will fall in Crimea. At the same time, in most western, northern and Vinnytsia regions, fog is expected in places in the morning. Black ice on the roads in some places.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s. Daytime temperature 8-13° below zero; in the south and southeast of the country 5-10° below zero

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Monday, it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. Air temperature -12°...-10°.

One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-2518.01.26, 12:58 • 38568 views

