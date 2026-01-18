One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25

Photo: pixabay

In January, we have already witnessed serious events related to old regimes, authoritarian structures, and the crisis of outdated management models. The coming week promises to be one of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year. Astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN readers more about what the penultimate week of January 2026 has in store for Ukraine.

As Bazylenko noted, the first weeks of January 2026 were under the powerful influence of a stellium of planets in the sign of Capricorn.

Capricorn is a symbol of system, hierarchy, old power, rigid rules, and strict limitations, and therefore this period manifested itself not only on a personal level but also very brightly in the political and social arena - Bazylenko noted.

January 2026: A Month of Rigid Systems and Historical Shifts

This month, we have already witnessed serious events related to old regimes, authoritarian structures, and the crisis of outdated management models. Capricorn, ruled by Saturn, literally "froze" processes:

relationships between people;

political dialogues;

decisions that had long been stalled.

It was a tense but necessary stage - a period of final realization that the old system no longer works - Bazylenko adds.

Why the week of January 18–25 is unique

She emphasized that the coming week will be one of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year, and its uniqueness lies in several key aspects at once.

On January 18, 2026, a powerful New Moon occurred, coinciding with a parade and stellium of planets. From this moment, a new energy cycle begins, transitioning us from a state of rigid control to a state of freedom, movement, and conscious choice.

Throughout the week, the stellium involves: the Sun, Moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, and Pluto. This stellium gradually moves into the sign of Aquarius, where Venus and Pluto are already located.

Transition chronology:

on Tuesday, the Sun enters Aquarius;

on Wednesday, Mercury joins;

on Friday - Mars.

This means a radical change in the quality of time.

Transition to Aquarius: a new era, new rules

The astrologer notes that Aquarius is a sign of the future, freedom, new systems, technologies, and collective consciousness. That is why the transition of the stellium into Aquarius symbolizes:

destruction of outdated models;

formation of new political and social formats;

appearance of new leaders;

activation of technological breakthroughs;

growth of the role of communities, teams, and collectives.

During this period, it is especially important to rely not on individual struggle, but on interaction with like-minded people.

Finance, love, and new opportunities

At the beginning of the week, Venus forms an exact conjunction with Pluto in Aquarius. This is one of the strongest aspects for the financial and value spheres.

Possible manifestations:

creation of new financial structures;

emergence of alternative currencies and financial alliances;

new economic models, especially in the IT and technology sectors;

favorable conditions for developing one's own business.

At the same time, these are also days of fateful love - a period when fateful encounters can occur that change the course of life.

Strongest day of the week - Friday, January 23

January 23 is the culminating and very positive day of the week. On this day, the Moon forms an exact conjunction with Saturn and Neptune and harmonious aspects to the entire stellium and Uranus. This significantly strengthens the "Sail" configuration, which works all week - says Bazylenko.

Recommendations for the day:

for women - self-care, beauty, cosmetic procedures;

making important decisions;

launching new ideas;

working with a vision of the future.

It is on this day that positive turning points are possible even on a global level.

At the end of the week, Mars begins to approach Pluto, and at the beginning of next week, their exact conjunction will occur. This may actualize military and power issues, but it is important: the planets are in friendly degrees; the aspects are generally constructive, and therefore, along with tension, there is a chance for initial agreements and a new format of world relations.

For people celebrating their birthday from January 18 to 25, a very strong and unconventional personal year begins. It will be full of events and transformations, but the direction of changes can only be determined through an individual horoscope. The week of January 18–25, 2026, is one of the most powerful and positive turning points of the year. It is now that we begin to feel real changes, see our future, and open ourselves to new life scenarios. On a global level, this is a transition to new forms of governance and thinking. On a personal level, it is a call to wake up, update your plans, ideas, and boldly move forward - Bazylenko emphasized.

Aries

The theme of the future, plans, and people around you is activated. This is a great time to unite with like-minded people, participate in joint projects, and make new acquaintances. You can get support exactly where you didn't expect it. Don't carry everything on your own - now it's important to act together.

Taurus

The week can bring many positive changes, especially in your professional sphere and life direction. The main thing is not to be afraid of the new. If unusual offers or ideas appear, don't reject them immediately. It is by stepping out of your comfort zone that you can reach a new level.

Gemini

Your horizon of vision expands. You begin to look at your life, goals, and opportunities differently. It's good to learn, plan trips, and engage in self-development. The week inspires and gives a feeling that the future can be much more interesting than it seemed before.

Cancer

A week of deep internal transformations. Your views on finances, close relationships, and trust may change. It's good to close old emotional debts and let go of what has long lost its meaning. Through internal honesty, you make room for the new.

Leo

Relationships are in the spotlight. This is a time when partnerships are tested for sincerity and equality. Both important conversations and new acquaintances with strong potential are possible. It is important to hear not only yourself but also the other side. Harmony comes through balance.

Virgo

The week is favorable for putting your daily affairs and habits in order. Small changes will have a big effect. It's good to take care of your health, routine, and efficiency. If you've long wanted to optimize something in your life - now is the time.

Libra

The theme of joy, creativity, and love awakens. The week can bring inspiration, new feelings, or a desire to live brighter. Allow yourself more pleasure and lightness. Through joy, you attract the right events.

Scorpio

The focus shifts to home, family, and inner support. It's good to deal with housing issues, family matters, and emotional stability. The week helps you find a sense of security and inner peace if you allow yourself to stop and listen to yourself.

Sagittarius

A week of active communication, news, and decisions. Important ideas, contacts, and agreements may appear. Words now have power, so speak consciously. A great period for learning, negotiations, and launching new information projects.

Capricorn

For you, this is a week of financial themes and reevaluation of values. New earning opportunities or ideas for resource development may appear. It is important to look at your value in a new way and not underestimate your own efforts. A new attitude towards money opens new doors.

Aquarius

For you, one of the most powerful periods of the year begins. You are in the spotlight, and the world seems to highlight you. It's good to declare yourself, start new ventures, change your image, lifestyle, and direction of movement. Now it's important not to doubt your own uniqueness - it is what opens doors. The week gives a chance to start a new chapter in life.

Pisces

The week helps you quietly but very influentially change your life for the better. The greatest results will come through order, structure, organization of space and time. It's good to plan, tidy up, and lay long-term foundations. Through discipline and responsibility, you get unexpectedly strong positive changes.

