Throughout the current day, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the intense offensive of Russian occupiers in key areas of the front line. The situation remains tense due to the enemy's active use of aviation and kamikaze drones. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have carried out 62 air strikes, using 145 guided bombs against the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and peaceful settlements. In addition to air terror, the aggressor used more than three thousand kamikaze drones and carried out about 2,800 shellings.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, numerous strikes using multiple rocket launcher systems were recorded, while in the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to storm the areas of Vovchanski Khutory and Ambarnyi five times.

Resistance in the Lyman and Kostiantynivka directions

In the Lyman sector of the front, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled eight assault attacks in the areas of Torske, Yampil, and Drobycheve, although as of 10:00 PM, fighting in some locations was still ongoing. Significant activity of the occupiers was also observed in the Kostiantynivka direction, where 20 combat engagements took place. The invaders tried to break through towards Illinivka and Stepanivka, but thanks to the efforts of the Defense Forces units, most of the attacks were stopped.

Record enemy losses in the Pokrovsk direction

The largest number of attacks traditionally fell on the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy tried to improve its tactical position 31 times.

During fierce battles, Ukrainian units managed to neutralize 109 occupiers and destroy a significant amount of equipment, including two tanks, armored vehicles, and an electronic warfare system. Eleven enemy personnel shelters also came under fire.

Situation in the southern sectors of the front

In the Huliaipole direction, the aggressor made 20 attempts to advance towards Varvarivka and Zelene, actively using aviation against the settlements of Zaliznychne and Ternuvate. At the same time, no active offensive actions by the occupying forces were recorded in the Kupyansk and Prydniprovsk directions during this day. In the Orikhiv direction, the defenders successfully repelled an enemy attack moving towards Pavlivka.

