Frontline situation: The General Staff reported 119 combat engagements as of the evening of January 23

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
07:10 PM • 2348 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
06:06 PM • 6734 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
03:12 PM • 17109 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
02:53 PM • 17961 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 16170 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 23504 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 49117 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
January 23, 11:40 AM • 21540 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
January 23, 11:04 AM • 24428 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
January 23, 08:25 AM • 33256 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 20256 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 19986 views
"He hit my wife in the chest with the words 'you all f***ing annoy me'": Mykhailychenko commented on the incident with the beating of a plumber02:25 PM • 5326 views
Fedorov appointed an advisor on international projects who worked with Google and Microsoft04:14 PM • 10232 views
Teachers are illegally forced to be on duty in shelters and invincibility points - educational ombudswoman05:02 PM • 4110 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?03:12 PM • 17117 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 49121 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 72978 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 68766 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 71167 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 20056 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 20328 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 36424 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 51801 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 46457 views
Frontline situation: The General Staff reported 119 combat engagements as of the evening of January 23

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

On January 23, Ukrainian defenders held back the occupiers' offensive, repelling 119 combat engagements. On the Pokrovsk direction, 109 occupiers and a significant amount of equipment were destroyed.

Frontline situation: The General Staff reported 119 combat engagements as of the evening of January 23

Throughout the current day, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the intense offensive of Russian occupiers in key areas of the front line. The situation remains tense due to the enemy's active use of aviation and kamikaze drones. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have carried out 62 air strikes, using 145 guided bombs against the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and peaceful settlements. In addition to air terror, the aggressor used more than three thousand kamikaze drones and carried out about 2,800 shellings.

Zelenskyy stated that Russian losses in December amounted to 35,00023.01.26, 20:57 • 1280 views

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, numerous strikes using multiple rocket launcher systems were recorded, while in the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to storm the areas of Vovchanski Khutory and Ambarnyi five times.

Resistance in the Lyman and Kostiantynivka directions

In the Lyman sector of the front, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled eight assault attacks in the areas of Torske, Yampil, and Drobycheve, although as of 10:00 PM, fighting in some locations was still ongoing. Significant activity of the occupiers was also observed in the Kostiantynivka direction, where 20 combat engagements took place. The invaders tried to break through towards Illinivka and Stepanivka, but thanks to the efforts of the Defense Forces units, most of the attacks were stopped.

Record enemy losses in the Pokrovsk direction

The largest number of attacks traditionally fell on the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy tried to improve its tactical position 31 times.

General Staff confirms strike on oil depot in Russia's Penza region and radar station in Crimea23.01.26, 15:43 • 2126 views

During fierce battles, Ukrainian units managed to neutralize 109 occupiers and destroy a significant amount of equipment, including two tanks, armored vehicles, and an electronic warfare system. Eleven enemy personnel shelters also came under fire.

Situation in the southern sectors of the front

In the Huliaipole direction, the aggressor made 20 attempts to advance towards Varvarivka and Zelene, actively using aviation against the settlements of Zaliznychne and Ternuvate. At the same time, no active offensive actions by the occupying forces were recorded in the Kupyansk and Prydniprovsk directions during this day. In the Orikhiv direction, the defenders successfully repelled an enemy attack moving towards Pavlivka.

There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates23.01.26, 20:06 • 6760 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine