06:06 PM
Zelenskyy stated that Russian losses in December amounted to 35,000

Kyiv • UNN

 168 views

President Zelenskyy announced 35,000 Russian losses in December and discussed the front-line situation with the Minister of Defense. Personnel issues in the Air Force and accelerating Patriot missile deliveries were also addressed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the level of Russian losses in December is 35,000, and "this is very serious," reports UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, today the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov reported – they discussed the nuances of the situation at the front.

The level of Russian losses in December is 35,000, this is very serious 

- noted the President.

He added that they also discussed personnel issues with the minister, not only in the ministry but also in the branches of the armed forces, particularly in the Air Force.

It's good that there is more interaction within the Air Force and analysis of the circumstances of hits. Conclusions are very much needed for the system to become more effective 

- said Zelenskyy.

The President also instructed our team to work out the agreements with our partners on air defense missiles as quickly and thoroughly as possible – "yesterday there was a positive signal in the conversation with President Trump regarding missiles for PAC-3 Patriots, now a positive signal is needed here, in Ukraine, – in real supplies for our sky defenders."

Logistics must be accelerated as much as possible 

- he summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

