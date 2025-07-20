Front on July 20: 122 combat engagements and significant enemy losses - General Staff

$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 25868 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 68382 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 106315 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:59 PM • 92166 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
July 19, 05:24 PM • 76339 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 55062 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 138184 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 272204 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 112204 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 100642 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.2m/s
89%
742mm
Popular news
Apples, sausages, and workers: North Korea and Russia deepen economic tiesJuly 20, 11:36 AM • 39089 views
Explosions reported in Pavlohrad amid air raid alert and ballistic missile threatJuly 20, 12:58 PM • 33531 views
In Odesa, a doctor was hospitalized after a conflict with military personnel from the TCC: an investigation has been launchedJuly 20, 01:11 PM • 22827 views
The EU has allocated Ukraine €164.8 billion, including €3.6 billion from frozen Russian assetsJuly 20, 01:22 PM • 45089 views
Russia boasted about the drone assembly process and production scale05:27 PM • 22053 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 272211 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 193821 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 260433 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 278587 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 455676 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Pope Leo XIV
Ilham Aliyev
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Sumy Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 44762 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 138191 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 164708 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 165906 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 169172 views
Actual
Shahed-136
TikTok
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News
Airbus A320 series

Front on July 20: 122 combat engagements and significant enemy losses - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

On July 20, 122 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy launched 2 missile and 53 air strikes, and used 1427 kamikaze drones. In the Pokrovsk direction, 209 occupiers were neutralized and a significant amount of equipment was destroyed.

Front on July 20: 122 combat engagements and significant enemy losses - General Staff

Since the beginning of July 20, there have been 122 combat engagements at the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that today Russian invaders launched two missile strikes using 5 missiles, 53 air strikes, dropping 71 guided bombs.

In addition, they used 1427 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 4327 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, there were 18 combat engagements with Russian invaders, five of which are still ongoing. The enemy launched nine air strikes, dropped 12 guided bombs, and carried out 229 artillery shellings.

Today, the enemy attacked four times in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Kutkivka, and Starytsia.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out four offensive actions in the area of Kindrashivka, Zelene Hay, and in the direction of Kupyansk, one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces have already repelled 17 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Shandyholove, Torske, and in the direction of Serebryanka, three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of Vyyimka, Verkhnokamyanske, Fedorivka, and Hryhorivka, three combat engagements are still ongoing.

"Putin simply deceived him": Zelenskyy stated that Trump was disappointed by the Kremlin's lies regarding its desire to end the war17.07.25, 18:23 • 6564 views

Since the beginning of the day in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked once in the direction of Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, eight combat engagements took place today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Dyliyivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyniv Yar, Toretsk, and in the direction of Katerynivka, two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked positions 36 times in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Udachne, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Novopavlivka, Horikhove, Oleksiyivka, and in the direction of Pokrovsk, Myrnograd. Our defenders repelled 34 assaults, two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 209 occupiers were neutralized, of which 130 were irrevocably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two units of automotive equipment, five motorcycles, three guns, 14 unmanned aerial vehicles, three UAV control antennas, two UAV control points, and also damaged three units of automotive equipment, two guns, and two UAV control antennas of the Russian occupiers.

- stated in the summary.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Myrny, Tolstoy,

"Voskresenka, Maliivka, Zelene Pole, Temirivka, and Novopil. Three more combat engagements are ongoing," the military said.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched air strikes on the settlements of Plavni and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, one combat engagement took place, in addition, the enemy launched an air strike with unguided aerial missiles on OdradoKamyanka.

Recall

On July 19, the Defense Forces eliminated 1040 Russian invaders, bringing the total enemy losses to 1,041,990 personnel. Also destroyed were 3 tanks, 9 armored combat vehicles, and 52 artillery systems.

Erdogan discussed with Putin his war against Ukraine and expressed readiness to host a third round of talks18.07.25, 19:04 • 6663 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kupyansk
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9