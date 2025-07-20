Front on July 20: 122 combat engagements and significant enemy losses - General Staff

Since the beginning of July 20, there have been 122 combat engagements at the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that today Russian invaders launched two missile strikes using 5 missiles, 53 air strikes, dropping 71 guided bombs.

In addition, they used 1427 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 4327 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, there were 18 combat engagements with Russian invaders, five of which are still ongoing. The enemy launched nine air strikes, dropped 12 guided bombs, and carried out 229 artillery shellings.

Today, the enemy attacked four times in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Kutkivka, and Starytsia.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out four offensive actions in the area of Kindrashivka, Zelene Hay, and in the direction of Kupyansk, one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces have already repelled 17 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Shandyholove, Torske, and in the direction of Serebryanka, three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of Vyyimka, Verkhnokamyanske, Fedorivka, and Hryhorivka, three combat engagements are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked once in the direction of Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, eight combat engagements took place today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Dyliyivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyniv Yar, Toretsk, and in the direction of Katerynivka, two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked positions 36 times in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Udachne, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Novopavlivka, Horikhove, Oleksiyivka, and in the direction of Pokrovsk, Myrnograd. Our defenders repelled 34 assaults, two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 209 occupiers were neutralized, of which 130 were irrevocably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two units of automotive equipment, five motorcycles, three guns, 14 unmanned aerial vehicles, three UAV control antennas, two UAV control points, and also damaged three units of automotive equipment, two guns, and two UAV control antennas of the Russian occupiers. - stated in the summary.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Myrny, Tolstoy,

"Voskresenka, Maliivka, Zelene Pole, Temirivka, and Novopil. Three more combat engagements are ongoing," the military said.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched air strikes on the settlements of Plavni and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, one combat engagement took place, in addition, the enemy launched an air strike with unguided aerial missiles on OdradoKamyanka.

Recall

On July 19, the Defense Forces eliminated 1040 Russian invaders, bringing the total enemy losses to 1,041,990 personnel. Also destroyed were 3 tanks, 9 armored combat vehicles, and 52 artillery systems.

