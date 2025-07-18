Erdogan discussed with Putin his war against Ukraine and expressed readiness to host a third round of talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin discussed Russia's war against Ukraine over the phone. They also raised the issue of a possible third round of talks in Istanbul, writes UNN with reference to Report News Agency.

Details

Erdoğan and Putin held a phone conversation during which they discussed bilateral relations and other important issues. In particular, they talked about Russia's war against Ukraine and the situation in Syria.

During the conversation, Erdoğan emphasized the importance of resuming dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow. He confirmed Turkey's readiness to host a third round of peace talks in Istanbul.

Addition

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Donald Trump, and Vladimir Putin see no problems for a meeting at the leadership level. Fidan reminded that the talks in Istanbul were the moment when Russia and Ukraine came closest to peace.

Erdoğan announced ongoing dialogue with Ukraine and Russia to organize a third round of talks. Turkey seeks a just and lasting peace, prioritizing diplomacy.