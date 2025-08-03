$41.710.00
August 3, 10:28 AM
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
August 2, 05:16 PM
August 2, 04:52 PM
August 2, 11:37 AM
August 1, 05:22 PM
August 1, 02:20 PM
August 1, 02:02 PM
August 1, 12:26 PM
August 1, 09:01 AM
August 1, 08:17 AM
From Belgium to China: illegal eel trade brings billions of euros, but police are still conducting raids

Kyiv • UNN

 • 690 views

An international investigation has revealed that the smuggling of Anguilla anguilla eels is a multi-billion dollar business. Since 2021, almost 4 tons of glass eels have been exported from the EU, and gang members have been arrested.

From Belgium to China: illegal eel trade brings billions of euros, but police are still conducting raids

An international investigation into an eel mafia gang revealed that the Anguilla anguilla eel species, listed on the Red List, is actively used in smuggling worldwide, particularly in Europe. Moreover, one kilogram of eel is even more valuable than a kilogram of ivory. This is reported by UNN with reference to Nieuwsblad.

Details

Illegal trade in Anguilla anguilla eels is a multi-billion dollar business. The international investigation into the eel mafia gang began in France, but investigators have now conducted raids in other EU countries, including Poland and Spain.

Links were found to Asian intermediaries based in the Paris region who organized smuggling through European airports. These intermediaries also used Zaventem Airport and thus came under the close attention of Belgian customs and police.

- the Halle-Vilvoorde prosecutor's office (a city in Belgium, in the Halle-Vilvoorde district, Flemish Brabant province, Flemish region) reported.

It is currently known that the international gang allegedly smuggled almost 4 tons of glass eels out of the EU since 2021.

One of the arrested suspects is a major French fish processor. Another involved company (Ibaitz) belongs to Jose Antonio Aguirrebarrena, nicknamed Tarzan, a former member of ETA (one of Europe's oldest terrorist organizations).

Recently in Belgium, 10 members of a gang operating in Belgium were sentenced to almost four years in prison. Among the group members:

  • six Malaysians;
    • three Chinese;
      • a Belgian of Moroccan origin.

        An attack on the protection of animal species, which has an immediate impact on public health and the environment, and even on the whole world."

        - stated in the documents of the Brussels court.

        Reference

        The Anguilla anguilla eel, also known as the European eel.

        It is an endangered species. The export of Anguilla anguilla is strictly prohibited. No European eel, alive or dead, in its young (glass eel) or adult (eel) stage, may leave the European Union.


        Among the examples of illegal activity detected

        On February 24, 2023, a scandal occurred at Zaventem Airport near the boarding gate for a flight to Doha. Six men, ready to board, were pulled out of the line. Customs found their checked baggage suspicious: eighteen identical suitcases, all overweight, although neatly paid for.

        Total contents: 140 kilograms of tiny transparent fish. They were packed in plastic bags with oxygen and cooled with ice bottles to slow down their vital functions so they could stay alive longer.

        - writes Nieuwsblad.

        It is noted that Doha was only a stopover; the eels still had to reach Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) alive.

        A police raid in Antwerp's Spoor-Noord park found 150 kilograms, or about half a million fish.

        The length of one fish is about 7 centimeters, and the weight is about 0.3 grams.

        Accounting shows that at least 10 smuggling flights left Belgium with 42 couriers and 878 kilograms of glass eels - so-called baby eels - worth 1.7 million euros.

        Recall

        The Special Environmental Prosecutor's Office exposed schemes of illegal logging, smuggling, and official negligence in the forest sector of Zhytomyr region.

        Two Kyiv residents will appear in court for smuggling elite jewelry and watches worth over UAH 12 million, hidden in a Warsaw-Kyiv bus at the Volyn customs office.

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        News of the WorldWeather and environment
        Malaysia
        European Union
        Brussels
        France
        Belgium
        Spain
        Poland