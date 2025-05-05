$41.710.11
Publications
Exclusives
"Free Radio" reported threats to a journalist from the spokesman of the Kyiv City Military Administration. Ievlev reacted and acknowledged an "emotional reaction"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1222 views

A journalist from "Free Radio" reported threats from the spokesman of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Yevhen Ievlev, after an investigation into the declaration of his father, an official of the TCC. Ievlev called the article manipulative.

"Free Radio" reported threats to a journalist from the spokesman of the Kyiv City Military Administration. Ievlev reacted and acknowledged an "emotional reaction"

"Free Radio" reported threats to one of the media's journalists from the spokesman of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Yevhen Ievlev, after an investigation into the declaration of his father, an official of the Pokrovsk Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support. Ievlev has already reacted to the publication and stated that he considers the material "manipulative and emotionally colored," and added that he also has the right to emotions, reports UNN.

Details

According to "Free Radio", the message about the intention of physical violence was sent by the spokesman of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Yevhen Ievlev, the son of the subject of the material. Ievlev noted that the information in the article is not true, but refused to provide evidence of his innocence.

It is reported that in early May 2025, Free Radio journalist Yevhen Vakulenko published an article about the wealth of employees of the Donetsk Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support for 2024. In the material, he used data from open sources - the Unified State Register of Declarations. And one of the subjects of the text was the father of the spokesman of the Kyiv Military Administration and military Yevhen Ievlev - a serviceman of the Pokrovsk District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, Serhiy Ievlev. In particular, he declared an expensive car, although his wife, who owns the car, has no official income.

We wrote information requests to all departments of the Donetsk Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, where the officials who appeared in the text work. We asked them to simply explain how they were able to buy these or those cars. The only Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support that did not respond to the information request was Pokrovsk. We waited more than 5 working days, as required by law, and published the article 

- says the author of the material, Yevhen Vakulenko. 

The government has approved the procedure for monitoring the lifestyle of customs officials29.04.25, 14:23 • 5208 views

It is noted that after the publication of the material, Yevhen Ievlev added the journalist as a friend on Facebook. 

He wrote a request to write to him under a post with another of my materials. I wrote. In the first message, I received a long read from him, in which, in addition to accusations of being pro-Russian, he threatened me physically, with violence 

- says Yevhen Vakulenko.

For example, it is reported that Ievlev threatened to "break the face" of the journalist when he saw him alive. He also called him an "enemy of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people" who "sells trash content".

However, after the threats of the spokesman, the journalist offered Ievlev to provide Free Radio with a comment on his father's wealth. But he refused and accused the journalist of incompetence and an attempt to "formally save face."

Let's add

Later, Ievlev published a post on his Facebook page in which he stated that "journalists of one of the publications released material in which they doubted the declaration of my parents' family" and therefore he "allowed himself emotions regarding the author of the material."

Because I believe that the article in which my family is mentioned is manipulative and emotionally colored. And this does not coincide with journalistic standards. Today, publications want to "hype", and this hurts and causes pain. At the same time, understanding how the tools of provocation work, I perceived communication with a colleague, the author of the article, as insincere 

- wrote Ievlev.

The task of the spokesman is to extinguish conflicts, reduce misunderstandings, and resolve problematic issues. Today I did not fulfill this task, I framed the Armed Forces, the Kyiv City Military Administration and my boss Timur Tkachenko. I fully support constructiveness in the media community and hope for understanding. As a citizen, I have the right to emotions 

- he added in the post.

Results of the 2024 declaration campaign: an increase in the number of millionaires and a record amount of personal income tax05.05.25, 12:51 • 6050 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyKyiv
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Facebook
Donetsk
Kyiv
