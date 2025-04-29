The government has approved the procedure for monitoring the lifestyle of customs officials

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the procedure for conducting integrity checks and monitoring the lifestyle of customs officials and the frequency of their conduct.

This was announced by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk in Telegram, reports UNN.

In accordance with the Customs Code of Ukraine, the Procedure for conducting integrity checks and monitoring the lifestyle of customs officials and the frequency of their conduct, the procedure for submitting a declaration of integrity of customs officials and the form of the declaration of integrity of customs officials have been approved - Melnychuk wrote.

Addendum

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for conducting polygraph surveys for customs officials and candidates.