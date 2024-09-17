Rada approves customs reform: what is expected

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a law on customs reform, which is a beacon of the IMF, the World Bank and the United States, according to MPs, UNN reports.

Details

"Customs reform (No. 6490-d) has been approved as a whole! "There were 260 votes in favor. This is a beacon for the IMF, the World Bank and the United States. And all business associations. And the public. But most importantly, this is the best thing we could have done to increase budget revenues," MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

As MP Iryna Gerashchenko noted in Telegram, this bill is the one that will be used:

the procedure for competitive selection of the head of the customs service is changed;

an annual external audit of customs is introduced. A negative audit report will be a good reason to dismiss the head. Within a year after the election of the new head, all customs officers will be re-certified. In case of unsuccessful re-certification, this will mean dismissal of the employee;

salaries for customs officers are raised .

"The next package of aid from the allies depended on this vote," said the MP.

EU and World Bank demand it: Rada passes new law on public procurement in first reading