EU and World Bank demand it: Rada passes new law on public procurement in first reading

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 111455 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 114865 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 186619 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147561 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149194 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141310 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192145 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112272 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181646 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104932 views

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 52560 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 37728 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 80061 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 54794 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 51227 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 186549 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192090 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181597 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208661 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197189 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147010 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146486 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150813 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141888 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158461 views
EU and World Bank demand it: Rada passes new law on public procurement in first reading

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27089 views

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted the government's draft law No. 11520 on public procurement as a basis. The goal is to make procurement transparent and competitive, as well as to fulfill Ukraine's international obligations.

The Verkhovna Rada has supported in the first reading the government's draft law No. 11520 on public procurement, according to MPs, UNN reports.

Details

"The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a new law on public procurement as a basis, No. 11520. "There were 289 votes in favor of the first draft. That is, these are not changes, but a new law that will replace the current one," MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Telegram.

According to the Servant of the People, the main goal is to "make procurement transparent and competitive, as well as to ensure the efficiency of the process, in particular, for the recovery of Ukraine after the war." The draft law is also supposed to help Ukraine fulfill its international legal obligations in the area of public procurement.

"This is a requirement in the EU (Ukraine Facility Plan) and the World Bank (DPL)," Zheleznyak said.

At the same time, Zheleznyak announced many proposals to the law for the second reading: from estimates to closing the abuses of exceptions to the law.

The Cabinet of Ministers is preparing a new draft law on public procurement: MP tells what the document envisages16.08.24, 10:52 • 33098 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics

