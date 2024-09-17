EU and World Bank demand it: Rada passes new law on public procurement in first reading

The Verkhovna Rada has supported in the first reading the government's draft law No. 11520 on public procurement, according to MPs, UNN reports.

Details

"The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a new law on public procurement as a basis, No. 11520. "There were 289 votes in favor of the first draft. That is, these are not changes, but a new law that will replace the current one," MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Telegram.

According to the Servant of the People, the main goal is to "make procurement transparent and competitive, as well as to ensure the efficiency of the process, in particular, for the recovery of Ukraine after the war." The draft law is also supposed to help Ukraine fulfill its international legal obligations in the area of public procurement.

"This is a requirement in the EU (Ukraine Facility Plan) and the World Bank (DPL)," Zheleznyak said.

At the same time, Zheleznyak announced many proposals to the law for the second reading: from estimates to closing the abuses of exceptions to the law.

