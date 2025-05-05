Results of the 2024 declaration campaign: an increase in the number of millionaires and a record amount of personal income tax

In Ukraine, the number of citizens who declared million-dollar incomes increased in 2024. Their number increased by 6.6 thousand people in a year. This was announced on his Facebook page by the head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, summarizing the results of the declaration campaign for the past year, UNN reports.

326 billion hryvnias. This is the amount of income declared by citizens. Compared to the previous year, this is 107 billion hryvnias more - said Kravchenko.

In total, more than 170,000 declarations were submitted.

The number of millionaires increased by 6.6 thousand compared to the previous period.

"In total, more than 17,000 people declared incomes of more than one million hryvnias. In total, millionaires declared income in the amount of UAH 253.6 billion, UAH 8.7 billion of tax liabilities were determined for payment," the head of the State Tax Administration said.

The largest amounts were declared by residents:

• Kyiv – UAH 156 billion;

• Dnipropetrovsk region – almost UAH 30 billion;

• Lviv region – UAH 18.2 billion;

• Kyiv region – UAH 17.5 billion.

The largest amounts of income declared by citizens:

• foreign income – UAH 34.2 billion;

• inheritance and gifts – UAH 13.6 billion;

• income from the sale of movable and immovable property – UAH 6.8 billion;

• investment income – UAH 4.9 billion;

• other taxable income – UAH 4 billion;

• income from renting out property – UAH 3.4 billion.

"According to the results of the declaration, citizens independently determined the payment of personal income tax (PIT) – UAH 8.1 billion and military tax – more than UAH 1.5 billion," Kravchenko added.

According to him, one of the residents of Kyiv determined a record amount of his tax liabilities on personal income tax and military tax to be paid to the budget – more than UAH 4.6 billion.

Also, more than 53,000 citizens exercised their right to a tax discount – and will receive UAH 330 million from the budget. Compared to the corresponding period last year, this is UAH 36 million more.

This year's declaration campaign showed an increase in the level of tax awareness of citizens and their understanding of paying taxes as a social necessity. Thank you to everyone who honestly declared their income. You are partners of the state in strengthening the economy! - summarized Ruslan Kravchenko.

This is a first: The Business Ombudsman Council praised the tax office's mailing of letters for the prevention of violations

Let us remind you

According to the results of April 2025, the State Tax Service demonstrated an excess of revenues to the budget in the amount of more than UAH 10.2 billion (the total amount of revenues in April is more than UAH 83 billion). In total, for four months of this year, the overperformance is UAH 46.2 billion.

According to experts, such indicators were achieved thanks to high-quality administration of tax revenues.