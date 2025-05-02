This is a first: The Business Ombudsman Council praised the tax office's mailing of letters for the prevention of violations

$41.590.12
47.080.09
Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics
06:22 PM • 3244 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

06:05 PM • 8296 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

05:00 PM • 14778 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 32905 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 54377 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 68621 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 43613 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 51288 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 80070 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 147695 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Publications
Exclusives
Wind, thunderstorms, night frosts and real heat during the day: a real weather cocktail is expected this weekend

May 2, 10:00 AM • 37363 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 18787 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

01:46 PM • 16498 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 48574 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

02:35 PM • 39167 views
There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

02:35 PM • 39278 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 48683 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 68623 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 61704 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 140016 views
Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

06:47 PM • 922 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

05:00 PM • 14780 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

02:45 PM • 12430 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

01:46 PM • 16590 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 18865 views
This is a first: The Business Ombudsman Council praised the tax office's mailing of letters for the prevention of violations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 906 views

The State Tax Service has for the first time sent messages to taxpayers to prevent violations. The Business Ombudsman Council supports such steps by the tax service.

This is a first: The Business Ombudsman Council praised the tax office's mailing of letters for the prevention of violations

The State Tax Service has for the first time sent messages to payers to prevent violations. Such actions were praised by the Business Ombudsman Council, UNN writes.

"Consultation first" in action - the State Tax Service for the first time sent messages to payers to prevent violations. The Business Ombudsman Council supports such steps by the tax authorities 

- the Council said in a statement on its page.

They reminded that the preventive approach is one of their recommendations for the work of the tax authorities.

The approach of preventive communication with payers is in line with the principle of "consultation first", which the RBA recommended that the State Tax Service of Ukraine take into account following the results of its own investigation into inspections 

- the Council said in a statement.

Let us remind you

More than 1,000 business entities in the retail sector have received information messages through the Electronic Cabinet to prevent possible violations of the procedure for making payments. 

According to the State Tax Service, tax specialists analyzed their fiscal receipts for March 2025. They noted that their calculations did not reflect any cash transactions. This may indicate a possible failure to conduct cash transactions through cash registers. The letters to businesses offered to independently review previous business transactions and to avoid making payments without using registrars when selling goods in the future.

The State Tax Service noted that for the first time in history, the State Tax Service has chosen prevention of violations, not punishment.

We emphasize the preventive purpose of these messages. Correction will avoid grounds for conducting actual audits, which, in accordance with the Tax Code, the State Tax Service has the right to initiate if there are signs of violations. We are introducing such additional communication measures with taxpayers to encourage voluntary tax payment and compliance with tax discipline. This is provided for by the National Revenue Strategy to increase trust in the tax service and voluntary compliance 

- wrote Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of the State Tax Service, on his page.
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
Brent
$61.19
Bitcoin
$97,410.30
S&P 500
$5,689.41
Tesla
$293.81
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,239.05
Ethereum
$1,848.92