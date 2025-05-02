This is a first: The Business Ombudsman Council praised the tax office's mailing of letters for the prevention of violations

The State Tax Service has for the first time sent messages to payers to prevent violations. Such actions were praised by the Business Ombudsman Council, UNN writes.

"Consultation first" in action - the State Tax Service for the first time sent messages to payers to prevent violations. The Business Ombudsman Council supports such steps by the tax authorities - the Council said in a statement on its page.

They reminded that the preventive approach is one of their recommendations for the work of the tax authorities.

The approach of preventive communication with payers is in line with the principle of "consultation first", which the RBA recommended that the State Tax Service of Ukraine take into account following the results of its own investigation into inspections - the Council said in a statement.

Let us remind you

More than 1,000 business entities in the retail sector have received information messages through the Electronic Cabinet to prevent possible violations of the procedure for making payments.

According to the State Tax Service, tax specialists analyzed their fiscal receipts for March 2025. They noted that their calculations did not reflect any cash transactions. This may indicate a possible failure to conduct cash transactions through cash registers. The letters to businesses offered to independently review previous business transactions and to avoid making payments without using registrars when selling goods in the future.

The State Tax Service noted that for the first time in history, the State Tax Service has chosen prevention of violations, not punishment.