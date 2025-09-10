France will maintain military support for Ukraine despite political changes - Minister for European Affairs

France has assured that its military support for Ukraine will remain unchanged, despite political instability in the country and the need to appoint a new prime minister. This was stated by Minister for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad to the Reuters news agency, as reported by UNN.

According to him, France's military assistance to Ukraine will continue, despite the political turmoil in the country related to the need to appoint a fifth prime minister in less than two years.

Support for Ukraine is truly a transparent issue that concerns all parties: from socialists to republicans and the center. This is absolutely essential for the interests of our country. - he said.

The minister clarified that the country's defense budget has been maintained and its increase has been protected in recent years.

He confirmed that France will continue to increase military support for Ukraine and that his visit to Kyiv will be an important signal. President Emmanuel Macron has already pledged an additional 2 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine this year.

As Reuters writes, Haddad refrained from commenting on a possible candidate for the new prime minister after François Bayrou failed to receive a vote of confidence on budget deficit issues. According to government sources, Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu is being considered as a possible successor, which indicates a desire to ensure continuity in state policy.

