France will maintain military support for Ukraine despite political changes - Minister for European Affairs

$41.250.03
48.380.22
ukenru
07:32 PM • 13733 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 9, 04:05 PM • 21723 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 26653 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
September 9, 02:25 PM • 18006 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 45498 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 74601 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 61121 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 37069 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 30633 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 29732 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
0m/s
84%
755mm
Popular news
Cabinet of Ministers accelerated the printing and sending of summonsesSeptember 9, 03:16 PM • 7644 views
FBI investigates brutal murder of young Ukrainian woman in USA - TrumpVideoSeptember 9, 04:20 PM • 11091 views
Son of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy, exposed for selling timber, suspected of robbery: what is known about the family of the elected officialVideoSeptember 9, 04:51 PM • 17710 views
Drunk Lexus driver hits 9-year-old girl near KyivSeptember 9, 06:24 PM • 7554 views
Poland officially confirmed that it engaged its own and allied aircraft for airspace security.Photo11:36 PM • 9562 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo07:32 PM • 13731 views
Son of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy, exposed for selling timber, suspected of robbery: what is known about the family of the elected officialVideoSeptember 9, 04:51 PM • 17812 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 26648 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentationSeptember 9, 07:22 AM • 46662 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 74598 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 36133 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 34475 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 33150 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 102458 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 58800 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
IRIS-T
MIM-23 Hawk
E-6 Mercury

France will maintain military support for Ukraine despite political changes - Minister for European Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

France has assured Ukraine of continued military support, despite political instability and the need to appoint a new prime minister. The country's defense budget has been maintained, and President Macron has promised an additional 2 billion euros in aid.

France will maintain military support for Ukraine despite political changes - Minister for European Affairs

France has assured that its military support for Ukraine will remain unchanged, despite political instability in the country and the need to appoint a new prime minister. This was stated by Minister for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad to the Reuters news agency, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, France's military assistance to Ukraine will continue, despite the political turmoil in the country related to the need to appoint a fifth prime minister in less than two years.

Support for Ukraine is truly a transparent issue that concerns all parties: from socialists to republicans and the center. This is absolutely essential for the interests of our country.

- he said.

The minister clarified that the country's defense budget has been maintained and its increase has been protected in recent years.

He confirmed that France will continue to increase military support for Ukraine and that his visit to Kyiv will be an important signal. President Emmanuel Macron has already pledged an additional 2 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine this year.

As Reuters writes, Haddad refrained from commenting on a possible candidate for the new prime minister after François Bayrou failed to receive a vote of confidence on budget deficit issues. According to government sources, Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu is being considered as a possible successor, which indicates a desire to ensure continuity in state policy.

Recall

On September 6, French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the results of the "Coalition of the Willing" work. The leaders share a determination to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

France and Germany propose that the EU target Lukoil and other players helping Russia sell oil. This is part of the 19th sanctions package aimed at reducing the Kremlin's oil revenues.

Sébastien Lecornu becomes new Prime Minister of France09.09.25, 20:44 • 3196 views

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
"Coalition of the Willing"
Reuters
India
Narendra Modi
Emmanuel Macron
France
Germany
Ukraine