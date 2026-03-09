France to deploy 10 warships and an aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that his country would send eight frigates, two amphibious helicopter carriers, and the aircraft carrier "Charles de Gaulle" to the Eastern Mediterranean and the Red Sea as a defensive measure, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

"Our goal is to maintain a strictly defensive posture, standing with all countries attacked by Iran in response to its actions, to ensure our credibility and promote regional de-escalation," Macron said in Cyprus.

Later, addressing servicemen aboard the Charles de Gaulle, the president stated that France would also work to preserve freedom of navigation and possibly restore traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We are not participating in the ongoing conflict and are acting within the framework of this situation. Your presence here today demonstrates the strength of France, the strength of a state that seeks balance and peace together with its friends," he said.

Macron initiates creation of military escort for ships in the Strait of Hormuz

Attacks on Cyprus and European solidarity

Macron's visit to Cyprus took place against the backdrop of recent drone attacks on the island, which resulted from the expansion of the conflict in the region. The French president assured Nicosia of full support, stating: "When Cyprus is attacked, Europe is attacked."

As part of defense agreements, France has already deployed air defense assets on the island and sent its aircraft carrier to the region. Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides confirmed that the country would focus on a humanitarian role, while Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized that "freedom of navigation is under attack."