12:46 PM • 8888 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
12:34 PM • 18062 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
10:16 AM • 11593 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 29970 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 26854 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 45013 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 64502 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 105342 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 55696 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 47297 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Macron initiates creation of military escort for ships in the Strait of Hormuz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 742 views

France is preparing a defensive operation to escort tankers due to threats from Iran. Macron supported Cyprus after the attacks and deployed air defense systems there.

Macron initiates creation of military escort for ships in the Strait of Hormuz
Photo: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron announced his intention to organize escort for container ships and tankers in the strategically important waters of the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible. Speaking at a military base in Cyprus, the French leader emphasized that the security of navigation in the region, through which about 20% of the world's oil passes, is critical for stabilizing global energy prices. This was reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

According to Macron, the potential operation will be exclusively defensive in nature and will involve both European and non-European states.

France seeks to "take a strictly defensive stance together with all countries that are under attack from Iran" and "contribute to regional de-escalation." At the same time, the start of the mission has been postponed until the intensity of hostilities in the Middle East decreases.

Attacks on Cyprus and European solidarity

Macron's visit took place against the backdrop of recent drone attacks on Cyprus, which were a consequence of the expanding conflict in the region. The French president assured Nicosia of full support, stating: "When Cyprus is attacked, Europe is attacked."

Macron stated that the conflict prompted Paris to strengthen its military presence and support for allies in the Middle East01.03.26, 22:14 • 11301 view

As part of defense agreements, France has already deployed air defense systems on the island and sent its aircraft carrier to the region. Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides confirmed that the country will focus on a humanitarian role, while Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized that "freedom of navigation is under attack."

Macron said G7 countries could use strategic oil reserves amid price surge09.03.26, 12:43 • 2978 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World