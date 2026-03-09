Macron initiates creation of military escort for ships in the Strait of Hormuz

Photo: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron announced his intention to organize escort for container ships and tankers in the strategically important waters of the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible. Speaking at a military base in Cyprus, the French leader emphasized that the security of navigation in the region, through which about 20% of the world's oil passes, is critical for stabilizing global energy prices. This was reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

According to Macron, the potential operation will be exclusively defensive in nature and will involve both European and non-European states.

France seeks to "take a strictly defensive stance together with all countries that are under attack from Iran" and "contribute to regional de-escalation." At the same time, the start of the mission has been postponed until the intensity of hostilities in the Middle East decreases.

Attacks on Cyprus and European solidarity

Macron's visit took place against the backdrop of recent drone attacks on Cyprus, which were a consequence of the expanding conflict in the region. The French president assured Nicosia of full support, stating: "When Cyprus is attacked, Europe is attacked."

Macron stated that the conflict prompted Paris to strengthen its military presence and support for allies in the Middle East

As part of defense agreements, France has already deployed air defense systems on the island and sent its aircraft carrier to the region. Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides confirmed that the country will focus on a humanitarian role, while Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized that "freedom of navigation is under attack."

