France supported lifting EU sanctions on Russian billionaire and Putin's friend Usmanov

France supported the exclusion of Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov from the European Union's sanctions list, joining Slovakia's corresponding demand. Paris's position sparked dissatisfaction among other countries in the bloc and could complicate the extension of the sanctions, The Moscow Times reports, citing Euronews, writes UNN.

Details

According to 4 EU diplomats, France's decision was a "huge disappointment" for a number of member states. One of the publication's sources suggested that Paris's position may be primarily related to economic reasons.

In addition to Usmanov, Slovakia is demanding that sanctions against Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman be lifted. France supported removing only Usmanov from the list; he has been under EU restrictions since 2022 and is considered a businessman close to the Kremlin.

The EU must reach an agreement by September 15

Currently, the EU sanctions regime applies to more than 3,000 individuals and legal entities linked to Russia's military-industrial complex and its aggression against Ukraine. The restrictions expire on September 15.

"It needs to be introduced now" — Zelenskyy called on the United States to support Graham's sanctions package

Extending the sanctions requires the unanimous support of all EU countries. At several ambassadors' meetings, Slovakia opposed extending the restrictions without its demands regarding Usmanov and Fridman being met.

EU ambassadors are expected to discuss the issue again on September 14. France's mission stated that Paris generally supports extending the sanctions, but declined to comment on the course of negotiations regarding specific individuals.

Usmanov has been under EU sanctions since 2022 because of his ties to the Kremlin and his support for the policies of the Russian authorities, which threaten Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The U.S. House of Representatives will consider Graham’s sanctions package against Russia next week - media