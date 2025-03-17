France and Canada are committed to achieving lasting peace in Ukraine and ensuring reliable guarantees - Macron
Kyiv • UNN
Emmanuel Macron announced the commitment of France and Canada to achieving peace in Ukraine. Both countries will demand clear commitments from Russia.
Both France and Canada are committed to achieving a "long and lasting peace" in Ukraine and ensuring "robust guarantees" that will "enable the security of the whole of Europe, France and Canada", French President Emmanuel Macron said, speaking alongside new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Paris, UNN writes with reference to Sky News.
Details
"All forces of peace will participate in these efforts jointly," Macron said. "It is in this spirit that we will continue to support Ukraine and continue to demand certain clear commitments from Russia."
Carney added that Macron "has always been a man of action".
"Canada will always be there to guarantee the security of Europe," he added.
