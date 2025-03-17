New Prime Minister of Canada met with Macron on his first foreign tour: confirmed support for Ukraine, Paris wants "clear commitments" from Russia
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The leaders reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and the importance of strengthening transatlantic ties.
The war in Ukraine is obviously on the agenda of this meeting. Emmanuel Macron reiterated their "shared commitment" to Ukrainians. France and Canada are "powers of peace" and demand "clear commitments" from Russia, Macron insists.
Both leaders, as stated, constantly insist on the "reliability of allies". "We are demonstrating our unwavering support for Ukraine," said Mark Carney, also pointing to Emmanuel Macron. "It is more important to strengthen our ties with reliable allies like France," he reiterated. "We must strengthen cooperation between our two countries to ensure the security of ourselves, our allies and the whole world." Statements indirectly addressed to Donald Trump, the publication notes.
Carney also plans a trip to the UK.