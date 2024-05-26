Four people wounded as a result of hostile shelling in Kherson region

Russian troops shelled 14 settlements in Kherson region yesterday. Critical and industrial infrastructure, 11 private houses, and a warehouse were damaged. Four people were wounded, said the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Details

It is noted that over the past day, Lviv, Havrylivka, Veletynske, Republican, Stanislav, Komyshany, Antonivka, Poniativka, Chornobaivka, Beryslav, Vysoke, Ivanivka, Tyahyntsi and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire.

the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 11 private houses were damaged. There were hits to critical and industrial infrastructure . Outbuildings, a warehouse and a private car were damaged.

Four people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

A man is wounded in Kherson region as a result of dropping explosives from a drone