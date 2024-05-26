A man is wounded in Kherson region as a result of dropping explosives from a drone
Kyiv • UNN
In Stanislav, Kherson region, a 72-year-old man suffered shrapnel wounds and injuries from explosives dropped from a drone by Russian occupiers.
Details
The occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a local resident in Stanislav. The 72-year-old man was in his yard at the time. The victim sustained mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries, shrapnel wounds to the abdomen and forearm, and contusion
The man was reportedly hospitalized.
