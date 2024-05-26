A man is wounded in Kherson region as a result of dropping explosives from a drone

In Stanislav, Kherson region, a local resident was wounded - the occupiers dropped explosives on him from a drone, the regional military administration reported, UNN reports.

Details

The occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a local resident in Stanislav. The 72-year-old man was in his yard at the time. The victim sustained mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries, shrapnel wounds to the abdomen and forearm, and contusion