Three women wounded in Kherson region as a result of hostile shelling

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 47348 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101552 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144765 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149307 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245058 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173032 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164506 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148181 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222859 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113008 views

India's oil imports from Russia fall to lowest in two years - Bloomberg

March 1, 10:59 AM • 32486 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111146 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 40985 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 53771 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 91025 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245060 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222861 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209185 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235080 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222046 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 47354 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 27516 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 32346 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111146 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112733 views
Three women wounded in Kherson region as a result of hostile shelling

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26285 views

Three women were wounded as a result of Russian shelling in the village of Komyshany, Kherson region, sustaining injuries ranging from mine-blast trauma to head injuries and contusions.

Three women were wounded as a result of shelling by Russian troops in the village of Komyshany, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reports, UNN reports .

Details

The shelling of Komyshany village by Russian troops does not stop. Two more casualties have been reported. A woman, 37 years old, who was inside her house at the time of the attack, was injured. She was hospitalized with a mine-blast trauma, shoulder injury and contusion

Kherson RMA said in a message on its telegram channel on Saturday night.

A 58-year-old local woman was reportedly also injured in the shelling. She suffered a closed head injury and contusion. The woman was treated on the spot. She refused to be hospitalized.

AddendumAddendum

Earlier that day, Kherson RMA had already reported on the shelling of Komyshany. Then a 54-year-old woman was injured. "Doctors diagnosed the victim with mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries, as well as shrapnel wounds to the back of the head. The woman was taken to a hospital for medical care," the Kherson RMA said in a statement.

russian shelling damaged residential buildings and infrastructure in Kherson region25.05.24, 08:31 • 31546 views

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
khersonKherson

