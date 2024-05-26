Three women wounded in Kherson region as a result of hostile shelling

Three women were wounded as a result of shelling by Russian troops in the village of Komyshany, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reports, UNN reports .

Details

The shelling of Komyshany village by Russian troops does not stop. Two more casualties have been reported. A woman, 37 years old, who was inside her house at the time of the attack, was injured. She was hospitalized with a mine-blast trauma, shoulder injury and contusion Kherson RMA said in a message on its telegram channel on Saturday night.

A 58-year-old local woman was reportedly also injured in the shelling. She suffered a closed head injury and contusion. The woman was treated on the spot. She refused to be hospitalized.

Earlier that day, Kherson RMA had already reported on the shelling of Komyshany. Then a 54-year-old woman was injured. "Doctors diagnosed the victim with mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries, as well as shrapnel wounds to the back of the head. The woman was taken to a hospital for medical care," the Kherson RMA said in a statement.

