russian shelling damaged residential buildings and infrastructure in Kherson region

russian troops shelled settlements in the Kherson region, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure. There were no casualties or injuries. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

Yesterday, in the Kherson region, russian troops opened fire on several localities, including Antonivka, Inzhenerne, Dniprovske, Yantarne, Prydniprovske, Chornobaivka, Komyshany, Poniativka, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Tyahyntsi, Burgunka and the city of Kherson.

According to local authorities, the attack targeted residential areas, damaging 8 private homes and public utilities and port infrastructure. A hotel and a private car were also among the damaged objects.

Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties or injuries as a result of the attack

