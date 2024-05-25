russian shelling damaged residential buildings and infrastructure in Kherson region
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy forces shelled several settlements in Kherson region, damaging residential buildings, infrastructure and a hotel, but there were no casualties.
russian troops shelled settlements in the Kherson region, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure. There were no casualties or injuries. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.
Details
Yesterday, in the Kherson region, russian troops opened fire on several localities, including Antonivka, Inzhenerne, Dniprovske, Yantarne, Prydniprovske, Chornobaivka, Komyshany, Poniativka, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Tyahyntsi, Burgunka and the city of Kherson.
According to local authorities, the attack targeted residential areas, damaging 8 private homes and public utilities and port infrastructure. A hotel and a private car were also among the damaged objects.
Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties or injuries as a result of the attack
Adversary's tactical aviation uses anti-aircraft missiles in Kherson region24.05.24, 22:51 • 24553 views