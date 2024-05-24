Adversary's tactical aviation uses anti-aircraft missiles in Kherson region
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy tactical aviation launches of the KAB were detected in Kherson region. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
