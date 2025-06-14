$41.490.00
Four buildings at the nuclear facility in Isfahan damaged in Israeli strike: details from the IAEA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 676 views

Four buildings at the nuclear facility in Isfahan were damaged in the Israeli strike on June 13. Among the damaged facilities are uranium conversion and fuel plate production plants.

Four buildings at the nuclear facility in Isfahan damaged in Israeli strike: details from the IAEA

As a result of the Israeli strike on Iran on June 13, four critical buildings at the nuclear facility in Isfahan were damaged. These include uranium conversion and fuel plate production plants. This is reported by UNN with reference to IAEA on social network X (Twitter).

Based on information available to the IAEA, yesterday's attack damaged four critical buildings at the nuclear facility in Isfahan, including a uranium conversion plant and a fuel plate production plant  

- the agency said. 

The IAEA added that according to the Iranian nuclear regulator, the radiation level outside the facility in Isfahan remains unchanged. 

Let us remind you

IAEA reported on contacts with the Iranian authorities after the Israeli strikes, including on nuclear facilities, and indicated that there was no increase in radiation levels at the Natanz facility after the attack, the Bushehr nuclear power plant was not attacked, and the Isfahan nuclear facility and the Fordo fuel enrichment plant were not damaged.  

On June 13, the Iranian TV channel reported an explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility. The Israeli Air Force struck Iran, according to media reports, the commander of the army and nuclear scientists were eliminated.

The Israeli military officially reported on the air strike on a strategic nuclear facility in the area of the Iranian city of Natanz. 

"Nation of Lions": Israeli army confirms attack on Iranian nuclear facilities13.06.25, 03:11 • 34172 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

