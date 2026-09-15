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Former Meria Rakhov Medvid has been extradited to Ukraine: the prosecutor's office will appeal the court's verdict

Kyiv • UNN

 • 444 views

Viktor Medvid is suspected of misappropriating budget funds and official forgery. The prosecutor's office will appeal the bail of 333 thousand hryvnias.

Former Meria Rakhov Medvid has been extradited to Ukraine: the prosecutor's office will appeal the court's verdict

Ukraine has extradited from Romania the former mayor of Rakhiv, Zakarpattia region, Viktor Medvid. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, on September 10, 2026, he was handed over to the Ukrainian side at the Porubne checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Romanian border. The former official is suspected of embezzling budget funds: he had been wanted internationally for nearly three years and was detained twice in EU countries.

After being brought to Ukraine, the court imposed pre-trial detention on the suspect. At the same time, an alternative measure was set — bail of approximately UAH 333,000.

However, the prosecutor's office considers the amount of bail insufficient. It pointed out that the man had previously evaded justice. In this regard, the court's decision concerning the amount of bail will be appealed, the OPG stated.

According to the investigation, at the end of 2025, the former mayor was detained in the Czech Republic and prohibited from leaving the country. However, he later ended up in Romania, where he was detained again. After the necessary procedures were completed, the man was extradited to Ukraine. The former official was notified in absentia of suspicion of misappropriating another person's property through abuse of office, committed by a group of persons acting in prior conspiracy, as well as official forgery — under Part 4 of Article 191 and Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine

— the Office of the Prosecutor General said in a post.

Previously

Earlier, UNN reported that a man who had been hiding from investigators since 2017 on suspicion of the illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances was extradited to Ukraine from the Republic of Poland.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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