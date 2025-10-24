$41.900.14
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"
04:33 PM • 11482 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
03:19 PM • 14016 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 19256 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 18143 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 34195 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 24017 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figure
October 24, 12:13 PM • 19415 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 27577 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 71514 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Foreigners who fought in Ukraine will be able to legally stay in the country for up to 6 months after their contract: the Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1026 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law that will allow foreigners who fought for Ukraine to legally stay in the country for up to 6 months after their contract expires. It also provides for the inclusion of the period of military service in the period of residence and the receipt of an immigration quota for those who fought for at least 4 months or were in captivity.

Foreigners who fought in Ukraine will be able to legally stay in the country for up to 6 months after their contract: the Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft law

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft law on the status of foreigners who fought for Ukraine. In particular, it is envisaged that foreigners who fought in Ukraine will be able to legally stay in the country for up to 6 months after their contract; the period of military service will be included in the period of residence; foreigners will be able to obtain an immigration quota if they fought for at least 4 months or were in captivity, etc. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, according to UNN.

Details

The draft law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding the Clarification of the Legal Status of Foreigners and Stateless Persons Participating in the Defense of the Territorial Integrity and Inviolability of Ukraine" has been approved. The draft law proposes to increase the period from three to six months during which foreigners whose contracts have expired will be considered to be legally temporarily residing in Ukraine.

- Melnychuk reported.

It is envisaged that when granting an immigration permit, the period of continuous residence in Ukraine on the basis of a temporary residence permit (the last five years) will include the period of military service under contract.

It is also proposed to establish an immigration quota for foreigners and stateless persons who, during the period of martial law in Ukraine, provide/provided small arms, tactical, radio engineering, explosive, medical and other assistance to units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, being directly in the areas of hostilities, and jointly with such units participate/participated in the performance of combat or service tasks for at least four months or who were in captivity.

In addition, it is proposed to consider a combatant certificate/disability certificate due to war and an extract from the Unified State Register of War Veterans as a basis for obtaining a temporary residence permit in Ukraine, as well as to introduce an "foreigner's certificate for traveling abroad."

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution, developed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which defines the criteria for foreign states with which a simplified procedure for acquiring Ukrainian citizenship can be introduced.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Guard of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine