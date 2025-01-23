ukenru
Foreigners opened more than 1100 companies in Ukraine in 2024

Foreigners opened more than 1100 companies in Ukraine in 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27239 views

In 2024, foreigners registered 1109 new companies in Ukraine, down 24% year-on-year. Most businesses were opened by citizens of Turkey, Poland, and the United States, mainly in Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa.

In 2024, foreigners registered 1109 new companies in Ukraine, which is 24% less than in 2023.

This is reported by Opendatabot, writes UNN.

Details

Citizens of 78 countries started businesses in Ukraine last year. Most of the companies were registered by citizens:

  • Turkey - 201 business projects;
  • Poland - 90;
  • US - 89.

Almost half of the new foreign companies are concentrated in Kyiv - 542. Other popular regions are Lviv region (137 companies) and Odesa region (122 companies)

- Opendatabot.

As noted, foreign companies in Ukraine are most often engaged in wholesale trade (255 companies, 23%), computer programming (109 companies, 9.8%), and real estate operations (86 companies, 7.8%).

Among the registered companies are those associated with well-known Ukrainian financial and industrial groups (FIGs).

For example:

 - Ombri Electric Energy Co. Limited. The company is owned by a Greek citizen, but belongs to the Lovochkin family group. 

- AP Bioenergy Complex. The owners are US and Austrian citizens, but the company is affiliated with the AVEC concern, which belongs to Feldman's group.  

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Economy
turkeyTurkey
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

