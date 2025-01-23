Foreigners opened more than 1100 companies in Ukraine in 2024

In 2024, foreigners registered 1109 new companies in Ukraine, which is 24% less than in 2023.

This is reported by Opendatabot, writes UNN.

Details

Citizens of 78 countries started businesses in Ukraine last year. Most of the companies were registered by citizens:

Turkey - 201 business projects;

Poland - 90;

US - 89.



Almost half of the new foreign companies are concentrated in Kyiv - 542. Other popular regions are Lviv region (137 companies) and Odesa region (122 companies) - Opendatabot.

As noted, foreign companies in Ukraine are most often engaged in wholesale trade (255 companies, 23%), computer programming (109 companies, 9.8%), and real estate operations (86 companies, 7.8%).

Among the registered companies are those associated with well-known Ukrainian financial and industrial groups (FIGs).

For example:

- Ombri Electric Energy Co. Limited. The company is owned by a Greek citizen, but belongs to the Lovochkin family group.

- AP Bioenergy Complex. The owners are US and Austrian citizens, but the company is affiliated with the AVEC concern, which belongs to Feldman's group.

