For the fourth time this month, Russians attacked Kherson CHP - Naftogaz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

Russian troops shelled the Kherson CHP five times in one day, marking the fourth attack on the facility since the beginning of February. Naftogaz is coordinating efforts to provide the city with heat.

For the fourth time this month, Russians attacked Kherson CHP - Naftogaz

The enemy has been shelling the territory of the Kherson TPP throughout the day. At least five hits have been recorded, UNN reports with reference to NJSC "Naftogaz".

Details

According to the company, this is the fourth attack on the Kherson TPP since the beginning of February. Russia continues targeted shelling of civilian energy infrastructure, trying to complicate the restoration of heat supply facilities.

We coordinate actions with local authorities and work out all possible options for providing heat 

— said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

Antonina Tumanova

