For the first time since World War II, UNESCO-protected sites of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra have been damaged by hostilities

On the night of January 24, Russian troops carried out a massive shelling of Kyiv, as a result of which unique monuments of the National Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" were damaged. Hits and explosive waves damaged structures under special UNESCO protection, which was the first case of destruction of the sanctuary due to military actions since World War II. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The main blow fell on objects of exceptional historical significance. Building No. 66, which is the entrance to the complex of the Far Caves, as well as Building No. 67 - the Annunciation Church, were damaged. Reserve employees recorded broken windows, damaged doors, as well as numerous cracks and crumbling facades.

Every day Russia attacks Ukraine. Damage to the objects of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra is an attack by the Russian Federation on world heritage, a crime against the heritage of mankind – stated Vice Prime Minister – Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna.

According to her, since the beginning of the invasion, the Russians have already damaged more than 1,600 cultural heritage sites, and each such case is carefully documented for international courts.

Cynicism against the backdrop of the Sanctuary's anniversary

The reserve's management emphasizes the particular cynicism of the aggressor, as the destruction occurred in the year of the Lavra's great anniversary. An investigative and operational police group has already worked at the scene to draw up an official act of war crime against cultural values.

UNESCO added 19 Ukrainian sites to the International List of Cultural Property under Enhanced Protection: list

The last time destruction due to military actions on the territory of the Lavra was recorded during World War II. The particular cynicism of this crime is given by the fact that this year the Sanctuary celebrates its 975th anniversary – emphasized the general director of the reserve Maksym Ostapenko.

Already on January 26, specialists began an in-depth technical inspection of the structures to move as quickly as possible to conservation and restoration work.

Last year, 307 cultural heritage sites were destroyed and damaged as a result of the war - Ministry of Culture