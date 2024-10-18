For people with disabilities: where in Kyiv region old apartment buildings will be equipped with lifts
Kyiv • UNN
The Brovary community will install special lifts for people with disabilities in apartment buildings. The city authorities are developing a 4-5-year program to improve accessibility and comfortable movement for people with disabilities.
The Brovary community of Kyiv Oblast will centrally equip special lifts in apartment buildings for the needs of people with disabilities. Why this option was chosen and what other work is being done in the community to achieve the maximum level of barrier-free and comfortable movement of people with disabilities, said Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko in a commentary to UNN.
Details
According to the mayor, this option is optimal for old apartment buildings in the community.
Together with experts and people with disabilities, we analyzed the experience of other Ukrainian cities. For example, Kyiv chose the option of completely replacing the concrete part with the installation of ramps. Depending on the complexity of the work, they can cost up to UAH 250 thousand per entrance. But not all old apartment buildings are easy to do. That's why we decided to go with mechanical or electric lifts. There is a company in Kyiv region that produces them, and even customizes them. We are now finalizing the development of a corresponding program, which will be designed for four to five years. We will approve it at the session, and we will allocate the appropriate funds for its implementation
The mayor of Brovary added that the community is constantly working to improve accessibility to various facilities for people with limited mobility.
In particular, in the second quarter of this year, during the construction of the junior school of Lyceum No. 10, ramps and a special elevator were installed, entrances to the bomb shelters of Lyceums No. 1 and No. 4 were equipped with lifts, and, at the request of residents, service companies are installing ramps at the entrances to residential buildings.
Optional
Olena Akopian, an advisor to the mayor of Brovary, told UNN that all public institutions in Brovary are accessible to people with disabilities. All major shopping centers are equipped with ramps, elevators, and hygiene rooms for people with disabilities. Various commercial establishments and organizations have begun to seek consultations more often to properly equip or redesign their entrances to make them accessible to people with disabilities.
