Following Russia's overnight strike, the number of injured people in Dnipro is rising — children are among them

In Dnipro, the number of people injured as a result of the overnight attack by Russian drones has risen to four. Among the wounded are two 8-year-old girls, one of whom was hospitalized. This was reported by the regional military administration, UNN writes.

Details

According to updated information, doctors are providing the hospitalized child with the necessary assistance. Earlier, her condition was assessed as moderately serious.

The other three injured people — an 8-year-old girl, a 29-year-old woman, and a 61-year-old man — are receiving outpatient treatment.

Aftermath of the overnight strike on Dnipro

Russian forces attacked the city with attack drones. In one of Dnipro’s districts, an apartment building was damaged as a result of the attack.

In another district, fires broke out at several warehouses containing food products. Cargo and passenger vehicles also caught fire.

Initially, two people were reported injured — an 8-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman. Later, the number of wounded increased to four.

Due to the Russian attack, parts of Odesa are experiencing internet connectivity problems